HR bookmobile

 Contributed photo

The Hood River County Library District’s brand new bookmobile has arrived.

“The Library Foundation, Friends of the Library and Library District want to thank their many donors and supporters who made this dream a possibility,” said a library press release. A bookmobile unveiling event for the entire community is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Hood River Library. There will be tours of the bookmobile, light refreshments and a craft in the children’s library.