The Hood River County Library District’s brand new bookmobile has arrived.
“The Library Foundation, Friends of the Library and Library District want to thank their many donors and supporters who made this dream a possibility,” said a library press release. A bookmobile unveiling event for the entire community is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Hood River Library. There will be tours of the bookmobile, light refreshments and a craft in the children’s library.
“The Gorge community contributed the entire amount to purchase the bookmobile in less than two months, bringing the Library District’s dreams to provide equitable services throughout Hood River County to fruition,” continued the press release. “In addition, the Library District received a $75,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant from the State Library to purchase library materials, program supplies, free books to distribute in the community and more for bookmobile services.”
The Library District will use the bookmobile to provide literacy and lifelong learning opportunities for community members of all ages by bringing library materials, staff expertise, services, Wi-Fi access, technology and programs to off-site events and locations, said the press release. The bookmobile will provide the same services as the physical library branches. Patrons can put items on hold, have them delivered, and pick them up the next time the bookmobile comes to their area.
Patrons can browse the shelves, which will have popular fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, magazines and Library of Things items.
The bookmobile will serve patrons in underserved areas of Hood River County. The Library District recognizes not everyone can easily access one of the library branches; the bookmobile will allow greater support for all of the county residents.
Commented