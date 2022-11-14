Itzel Vidal

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Itzel Vidal and Lucas Elliott as October Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end-of-year final cash award in May. The Lodge chooses two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extracurricular involvement.