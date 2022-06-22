HOOD RIVER — Horizon Christian School graduate Augustina “Gus” Decker has been accepted into the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Saturday, June 11, she ended her high school career and began her next big endeavor. Director of Admission Liaison Officer in the state of Oregon, Lt. Col. Daniel Hildebrandt, presented Decker with her appointment letter during the Horizon graduation ceremony.
“Gus is very sharp and self-motivated,” said Hildebrandt.
Decker’s brother, William, graduated the Air Force last year and is now in pilot training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Witchita Falls, Texas. Although she isn’t going to be flying planes, Decker credits him for sparking her interest in joining the Air Force.
“I don’t think I would have ever thought about or considered going this route. But it helped seeing someone I know go through it before me,” said Decker.
She and her family would visit during summer break and the familiarity of it all resonated with Decker. Her values lined up with those of the academy: The competitive nature intrigued her and the distinguished education system left its mark, yet she wanted to keep her options open. One thing is for sure, and that is her desire to enter the medical field and study biology.
The rigorous application process includes a physical fitness test. Unfortunately, a stress fracture in her knee created some uncertainty if it would affect her application. Decker was unsure if it was worth proceeding. The military can be known for having very particular physical requirements. Eventually she recovered and completed her fitness test with just two weeks of training beforehand. She submitted her application and could only hope for the best.
She soon found out that she was accepted into the academy, but a medical disqualification put a hold on the celebrations. The academy said she had the option to apply for a medical waiver, which she did, and was again denied.
“I told her, ‘Don’t take no for an answer’,” said Hildebrandt.
In a last ditch effort, she asked her doctors to send notes vouching for her health, and again she appealed their ruling. Third time’s the charm, because her waiver was accepted and she knew this was a sign.
“I wasn’t sure that was the place for me, only because it is a very unique path to take,” said Decker. “God definitely aligned all the circumstances for me.”
She wants to study biology and hopefully earn an offer to attend medical school. The Air Force Academy med school is incredibly competitive. Only 18 cadets are given the option to apply to med school.
Decker will head to Colorado Springs this summer for the start of basic training on June 23. After the first month of basic training, cadets will literally march to Jacks Valley for two weeks of high intense drills and obstacle courses. After basic training Decker will begin taking classes in August.
“I’m excited to be in an academically rigorous environment, said Decker. “God will be with me and I know I’m gonna get through it.”
Decker is doing what she can to prepare for the intensity of basic training. She competes on the Horizon track and field team running everything from the 400 meter dash to the longer 3000 meter run. She also throws the shot put, discus and javelin. Running and throwing in so many events isn’t easy, but with her support system in place she believes anything is possible.
Decker wants to thank her parents, Tonya and Stan, her siblings William and Marena, her track coach Joe Petshow and God for “opening the doors that he did, and putting the people in my life right now to get me where I’m at,” said Decker.
