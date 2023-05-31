Bernard and Anne Lerch

Bernard and Anne Lerch’s daughter Caitlin harvesting Pinot Noir grapes.

 Photo courtesy Bernard Lerch

After nearly four years of construction, Hood River Vineyards and Winery has reopened its doors to the public. Tucked up in the beautiful orchards of Hood River, the winery is ready to host guests in their brand new hospitality space.

“We technically reopened our doors in August 2022, but need to spread the word a bit more. Hood River Winery is open for business,” said owner and winemaker Bernard Lerch.

Bernard Lerch

Hood River Vineyards

Inside the new Hood River Vineyards and Winery hospitality space, rebuilt after a wildfire destroyed the building in 2019.