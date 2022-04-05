Hood River Valley High School’s Speech and Debate Team will head to the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, Ky., the week of June 12-17. The following students will be competing:
Kaelen Kenna (senior) and Lucas Elliott (junior), Public Forum Debate Team; Sadie Smith (junior), International Extemp; India Hargrave (sophomore), World Schools Debate (a five-person team of students throughout Oregon); Fergus Waag (sophomore), U.S. Extemp; and Melanie Glatter (junior), Expository Supplemental Event.
