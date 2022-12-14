The Hood River Warming Shelter (HRSS) opened Nov. 8 and is helping those experiencing houselessness. HRSS, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) and many other local organizations are collaborating to offer outreach, transportation services, and a warm place to stay.
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council Executive Director Kenny LaPoint said the job of HRSS is to transition people into permanent housing.
“Shelter is not a fix to the problem. Permanent housing is the fix to the problem of homelessness,” said LaPoint. Since their opening on Nov. 8, HRSS and collaborating organizations have been able to place more than a dozen people into permanent housing. In some cases, they have found a home in less than 48 hours.
HRSS has experienced some turnover as former Executive Director Sarah Kellems has stepped away. In an email announcing her departure, she stated, “I have learned so much and I especially value the relationships and community partnerships that I’ve had the chance to take part in ... The challenges of the past two years have affected me on both a personal and professional level and I am looking forward to some time to restore and renew.”
HRSS is now operated with the help of MCCAC volunteers and resource coordination in the community. Thanks to the work of LaPoint and Regional Shelter Manager Rob Mendoza, HRSS Board Chair Alicia Speidel said they were able to open a week before they had originally planned. Acting quickly due to incoming weather patterns, HRSS and MCCAC pushed the timeline for opening forward. The groups had set a date to open their gates on Nov. 15, but managed a Nov. 8 opening.
“We are trying to keep people safe in the coldest times,” said LaPoint.
Specially trained workers are on-site 24/7 until mid-March.
Until Kellems stepped away, the MCCAC was solely a funding partner for HRSS. MCCAC helped finance much of the infrastructure that is now in place at the location on Oak Street. MCCAC also purchased the RV — which serves as the main office — and new shower and laundry trailers. LaPoint says HRSS is transitioning majority of the operational duties to MCCAC.
“It has been a really good partnership,” said LaPoint on MCCAC and HRSS’s working relationship. “Hood River Shelter Services is really helping a lot with volunteer and supply coordination. That’s really helpful because we haven’t run a shelter before.”
LaPoint has been at the helm of MCCAC for two years and the MCCAC team — with help from the community — recognized the push to give those experiencing houselessness more attention.
“We went through a whole strategic planning process and the community really felt like our agency needed to play more of a leadership role when it came to homeless services,” said LaPoint.
MCCAC operates a shelter in The Dalles 365 days a year and is continuing to find permanent housing for people in search of a stable home. Within the last two months HRSS has worked with the Bridge of the Gods Motel to give 10 people permanent housing in Cascade Locks.
Speidel said MCCAC has been a huge help connecting HRSS to businesses and other community members who can help.
“We (HRSS) didn’t have as much bandwidth to get people into long term housing. So the fact that we can be open 24/7 and partner with MCCAC, that’s why it’s possible,” said Speidel.
The HRSS works with case managers, community health professionals, hospital workers who help provide health care and medical services, property owners who can assist in finding appropriate housing for individuals or families and restaurants around the Gorge to help feed HRSS visitors. Spediel said Mark DeResta, chef at Riverside Grill, located at the Best Western Plus Hood Rive Inn, has been coordinating with kitchens around the Gorge to bring hot food to those less fortunate. She estimated 16 restaurants in the area are cooking meals for HRSS.
If community members are wondering how they can help, LaPoint said there is a new app they can download called “Purposity” where users can buy goods or donate money to the shelter services.
“It’s a very simple way for the community to get involved. It achieves two things,” said LaPoint. “It helps meet a need which is the obvious one. And the second one is it brings awareness to what people are in need of in our community.”
You can go online to Purposity.com and follow the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council. Users will be able to see what is needed most. The Purposity app is not available yet on Android phones.
Mendoza said winter boots, gloves, hats and socks are always the most requested items from visitors.
“When you’re houseless, your feet are super important. So having good socks and good winter boots are a huge need,” he said.
