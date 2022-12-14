HRSS06.jpg

The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) has began to assume leadership of the Hood River Shelter Services location at 1733 Oak St. From left to right, MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint; Regional Shelter Manager Rob Mendoza and HRSS Board Chair Alicia Speidel. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

The Hood River Warming Shelter (HRSS) opened Nov. 8 and is helping those experiencing houselessness. HRSS, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) and many other local organizations are collaborating to offer outreach, transportation services, and a warm place to stay.

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council Executive Director Kenny LaPoint said the job of HRSS is to transition people into permanent housing.

HRSS02.jpg

Non-congregate pallet shelters are now available for those experiencing houselessness. 
HRSS05.jpg

The new washer and dryer machines available for those housed at the Hood River Shelter Services. 
HRSS08.jpg

Below right is a sign that marks the HRSS location at 1733 Oak St. Noah Noteboom photos