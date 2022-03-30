Hood River Rotary joined with other clubs in their district to raise and donate more than $140,000 towards Ukrainian relief efforts.
The Portland Metro Rotary chartered a Rotary club in Biala Podlaska, Poland, in 2006, and sent out a call for a District Grant to send immediate aid for fleeing refugees, described as mostly women and children, with men remaining to fight.
“I’m proud of our club for jumping into action to be part of this grant. Our board was notified over the weekend of March 4, and unanimous support came in an emergency meeting to approve the funding,” said Susan Frost, Hood River Rotary president.
The Rotary clubs in both countries coordinated assistance of transport to places of refuge, payment of accommodation and boarding costs, psychological support, medical care and delivery of medical supplies and other products for Ukraine, which were delivered to the border for transport deep into the country.
“The power of Rotary is humbling, with more than 46,000 clubs internationally. Our local district has a connection with a club in Poland and our dollars that were put to work immediately to support Ukrainians,” said Frost.
