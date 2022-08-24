Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREAT LAKES, ILL. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Fireman Logan Marques, a native of Hood River, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a gas turbine systems technician.
As a gas turbine systems technician, Marques will be responsible for maintaining electrical components of a gas turbine engine on a ship.
Marques, a 2020 Hood River Valley High School graduate, joined the Navy less than a year ago.
“I joined the Navy to gain a new perspective on life and to gain experience in the workforce,” said Marques.
According to Marques, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hood River.
“From a young age, I learned how to work hard from my parents and peers,” said Marques. “Working in a restaurant and orchard gave me the foundation of a good work ethic to succeed in the Navy.”
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Serving in the Navy means Marques is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Without the Navy, there wouldn’t be the ability for there to be free trade throughout the world,” said Marques.
As Marques and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means hard work to me,” added Marques. “Being able to work hard and gain rank will ultimately be very rewarding. I am looking forward to making my family proud and having many stories to one day tell my kids.”
