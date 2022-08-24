GREAT LAKES, ILL. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.

At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Logan Marques

Logan Marques, a Hood River native, is learning to be a gas turbine systems technician in the Navy.