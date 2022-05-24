The Hood River Lions Club recently challenged the community to participate in generating funds to support Ukrainian refugees with immediate relief items including food, clothing, sleeping bags and medicine. In addition, bottles and cans collected and recycled during a two-week period in April generated $1,575 from the recycling deposits.
With the club’s commitment to match that amount, a total of $3,150 was sent to the Lions Clubs International Foundation, earmarked for Ukrainian relief.
On an international scale, as of May 16, grants totaling more than $1 million from Lions Clubs around the world have gone to aid the refugees and displaced persons affected by the war in Ukraine.
“Hood River Lions would like to thank all community members who participated by bringing your recyclable bottles and cans to our collection trailer in April,” said a press release.
The recycling trailer is located at Hood River Supply (Ace Hardware) on the Heights in Hood River, next to Rosauers. The trailer remains at this location year-round and the proceeds are typically reinvested into the community for activities such as the FISH Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, the Hood River County Christmas Project, support for Scout Troop 282, and college scholarships for high school seniors.
