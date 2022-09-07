The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum will host the 2022 Hood River Fly-In at the Hood River Airport on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the hundreds of airplanes that are expect to arrive from across the country to visit this event.
Admission to the Fly-In Fundraiser includes entrance to the museum, activities and access to the event grounds, where visitors are free to roam among the visiting airplanes and talk with the pilots.
There will be food available all day, both days from local restaurants, and the Hood River Eye Openers Lions Club will serve a pancake breakfast in the morning.
“Biplane rides are extremely popular every year and will fly all day, both days giving passengers an aerial view of the Fly-In, the Hood and Columbia Rivers, the City of Hood River, and the orchards in the valley,” said a press release.
Fly-in hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $20 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth ages 5-18 and active duty military personnel. To get the most action out of the weekend ask for the two-day admission deal of $25 for adults and $13 for youth.
Information about the fly-in and the museum is available at the museum website www.waaamuseum.org or by calling 541-308-1600.
