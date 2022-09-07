WAAAM Fly-In

The annual WAAAM Fly-In fundraiser takes place this weekend, Sept. 10-11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. A two-day discount pass is available.

 Photo courtesy WAAAM

The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum will host the 2022 Hood River Fly-In at the Hood River Airport on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the hundreds of airplanes that are expect to arrive from across the country to visit this event.

Admission to the Fly-In Fundraiser includes entrance to the museum, activities and access to the event grounds, where visitors are free to roam among the visiting airplanes and talk with the pilots.