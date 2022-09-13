HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 25, the Hood River Crag Rats were called to assist Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on a technical recovery of a fallen hiker below a cliff on Angel’s Rest Trail.
This marked the 49th mission of 2022 for Hood River Crag Rats.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 25, the Hood River Crag Rats were called to assist Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on a technical recovery of a fallen hiker below a cliff on Angel’s Rest Trail.
This marked the 49th mission of 2022 for Hood River Crag Rats.
There have been a record number of rescue calls this year for Hood River County’s two volunteer search and rescue (SAR) teams, Hood River Crag Rats and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR). Both teams have responded to dozens of hikers this summer in the Columbia River Gorge, and need the public’s assistance.
“We are happy people are enjoying our beautiful land, but we would like people to be prepared,” said Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg, rescue mountaineer with Hood River Crag Rats and Hood River County Public Health Officer.
Planning for a safe and fun outing might prevent injury and reduce the number of search and rescue deployments. In Hood River County, SAR teams typically respond to hikers who have left the trail, and become lost or stranded on cliffs or in rugged and remote areas, or have sustained significant injuries.
Some tips for safe hiking include:
• Avoid hiking too close to the edge of cliffs and waterfalls
• Don’t leave the trail
• Pack enough food and water
• Plan your trail, then carry a map and GPS app on fully charged phone
• Wear proper footwear
• Choose trails that are in the shade or avoid the heat of the day
• Go with a partner
• Don’t underestimate weather changes: Pack a headlamp or flashlight and extra clothing
Busy trails and trailheads, challenging conditions, and unforeseen emergencies can all contribute to hikers being on the trail for more time than anticipated. In the case of an emergency, it can also take searchers awhile to reach the area. For those reasons, “We encourage outdoor enthusiasts to prepare to be out there longer than expected,” said Scott Ransmeier, public information officer with Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue.
Hood River Crag Rats are an all volunteer alpine rescue team established in 1926, and funded primarily by donations; they are certified by Mountain Rescue Association in crevasse, cliff, and avalanche rescue.
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR), founded in 1993, is a ground search specialized team with sub-specialist teams trained in technical rope rescue, swift water/river rescue, hasty response trail running and mountain bike teams, as well as drone support and EMS capabilities.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.