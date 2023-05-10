A1 CAT bus with new wrap .jpeg

Purple CAT buses roll daily including weekends to Portland and back.

 Submitted photo

HOOD RIVER — The new Columbia Area Transit Master Plan, which redesigns the CAT bus stops and routes for more consistency and accessibility, was the top item discussed at the April 17 Hood River County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Amy Schlappi, executive director at CAT, presented the preliminary master plan to the board of commissioners with detailed new routes and community outreach information.