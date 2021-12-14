Central Oregon Animal Friends, the parent organization of Home at Last Humane Society, has extended their holiday auction until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Originally scheduled to end on Dec. 12, the humane society’s first holiday auction has been stretched for three additional days due to an influx of items for bidding. The auction currently has more than 100 things available for bidding, including courtside Blazer tickets, a scenic flight tour and a two-night stay on the Oregon Coast.
Additionally, everyone who donates or bids in the auction can take a pet portrait for free during the shelter’s Pet Portrait with Santa Open Houses. There will be two open houses. One will take place Friday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Home at Last in The Dalles, and the other will take place Saturday Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras.
The auction’s goal is to raise $20,000, according to a press release from Central Oregon Animal Friends. According to the release, the shelter has experienced high cost increases due to COVID and the money raised will go toward caregiver costs, veterinary care and operating costs at Home at Last.
