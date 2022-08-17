On Aug. 13, a 41-mile stretch of Highway 35 from Hood River to Government Camp was dedicated to the Nisei veterans who served their country in World War II.
The stretch of road will now be known as the Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway. A dedication event was held at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center, Hood River, to honor and recognize the military service of the second-generation Japanese-American soldiers.
Nisei is a Japanese word for someone who was born in the U.S. whose parents were immigrants from Japan. On June 1, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 1509A, which effectively dedicated the section of Route 35.
The Aug. 13 event was headlined by co-initiators of the bill Linda Tamura, Eric Ballinger and Lt. Col. Dick Tobiason. Retired military officer in the Air National Guard and former Willamette University athletics broadcast announcer Mike Allegre served as the moderator.
Fighting two wars
The dedication follows controversial events in Hood River and across the nation during the mid-1940s, when Japanese Americans were subjects of racial discrimination, and many were detained in internment camps after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, sparking America’s entry into World War II. Many white Americans looked at Japanese people with hate and distrust.
Prior to World War II, the Hood River Valley was home to many first and second generation Japanese-Americans — known as Issei and Nisei, respectively.
According to Tamura’s book “Nisei Soldiers Break Their Silence: Coming Home to Hood River,” in the early 1900s many first-generation Japanese immigrants worked in the agricultural sector growing fruit and farming land that was given to them in exchange for clearing trees and vegetation. By 1920, three out of four Issei were farmers or orchardists. Their successful farming strategies did not go unnoticed and white farmers became suspicious and hysterical.
Everything changed for Japanese Americans on Feb. 19, 1942, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the United States Army to detain and relocate “any persons they considered a threat to national security.” As a result, more than 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced to leave their homes and moved to internment camps along the West Coast.
Despite racism and forced relocation, thousands of Japanese Americans still volunteered to fight on behalf of the United States in WWII.
It is estimated that between 55 or 60 second generation Japanese Americans from Hood River County fought in WWII.
Gary Akiyama’s father, George, lived in Hood River and served in the most decorated combat unit in the history of the U.S. Army. George was one of 18,000 men who served the 442nd Regimental Combat Team — their motto was “Go for Broke.” After he returned from the war he was honored with the Silver and Bronze Star for his bravery in combat. But despite his service to his country, George was not given a warm welcome back to his home in Hood River.
Japanese Americans were not welcomed back to America with open arms. Many towns, newspapers and businesses warned them to not come back.
Dressed in his full uniform, George went to town in search of a haircut. At the downtown barbershop he was seated, but not served. George approached the white shop owner for a haircut. The shop owner threatened to hurt him if George did not leave.
Captain Sheldon Laurance witnessed the incident and refused to stand by. He apologized to George and his family, and wrote to the Oregonian denouncing the barber’s actions. This was not the only anti-Japanese sentiment to come out of Hood River.
To honor the soldiers in WWII, the American Legion Post 22 created a memorial plaque with the roughly 1,600 Hood River County residents who served. But on Nov. 29, 1944, Legion Post 22 removed only the 16 names of the Japanese Americans who served in the war. The controversial move brought national attention. Newspapers around the country condemned the action and former servicemen wrote to the Hood River News and criticized the move. Seven weeks later, due to fierce backlash, the Legion Post put the names of the Nisei soldiers back up.
Encouraging open dialogue
Today, we know a lot more about what happened to Hood River and other Nisei veterans thanks to Tamura, author and Professor of Education Emerita at Willamette University. She is the author of “The Hood River Issei: An Oral History of Japanese Settlers in Oregon’s Hood River Valley” and “Nisei Soldiers Break Their Silence: Coming Home to Hood River.”
Throughout the presentation it was clear that, initially, many Nisei and other veterans did not want to talk about their experiences during or after the war. Ballinger is a physical therapist from Bend — also credited as a co-proprietor for the bill — and said that his family just wanted to move on with their lives.
“This is a part of history that very few people talked about,” said Ballinger.
Ballinger is a fourth generation Japanese American and began the dedication efforts back in March 2021. Ballinger’s daughter, Mia Kazuko, also spoke at the ceremony.
“This highway dedication makes me feel proud to have a relative that was a Nisei soldier and to be a part of a project that keeps their legacy alive,” she said.
Legion Post 22 has acknowledged their past actions and is doing everything they can to honor and celebrate the Nisei contributions to the war efforts. Current commander of the American Legion Post 22 Carl Casey said he has the utmost respect for Nisei veterans.
“Time and time again, the Nisei veterans were examples of humility, bravery and valor in their efforts to Go for Broke,” said Casey.
In addition to the Legion Post 22’s appreciative words, Casey and Legion Post 22 also made a donation that went towards the installation of the highway signs. The signs were erected at no cost to the state and will continue to be maintained cost-free thanks to public donations.
“For everyone to re-examine and recognize that we made mistakes, to be able to apologize and able to move forward in ways that our community, neighbors and our friends at American Legion Post 22 have demonstrated we are all now working together for the good of everyone,” said Tamura.
Following the dedication ceremony at Wy’east a caravan headed up to a Mount Hood viewpoint where the sign was officially unveiled.
The Hood River History Museum will host an exhibit honoring the Oregon Nisei WWII Veterans. They plan to display Capt. Laurance’s letter to The Oregonian and George Akiyama’s Army jacket until Dec. 31. The exhibit will then move to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in Portland until next spring.
