Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway 2022

The Wy’east Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity to witness the dedication of Route 35 from Hood River to Government Camp to the Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway on Aug. 13. Nisei veterans (second generation Japanese Americans) and their families gathered to tell stories and honor the fallen.

 Noah Noteboom photo

On Aug. 13, a 41-mile stretch of Highway 35 from Hood River to Government Camp was dedicated to the Nisei veterans who served their country in World War II.

The stretch of road will now be known as the Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway. A dedication event was held at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center, Hood River, to honor and recognize the military service of the second-generation Japanese-American soldiers.

Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans) veterans are honored at the unveiling of the Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway on Aug. 13. Bottom row, from left to right, Homer Yasui, Henry Ueno, Tom Sumoge and Frank Nakata are honored onstage during the dedication ceremony.
Gary Akiyama recounts the story of his father, George, getting refused a haircut because of his ethnicity. Akiyama lives in Vancouver, Washington and manages his own financial advisory business.
The official sign that is dedicated to all Oregon Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans) veterans. A 41-mile stretch of Highway 35 from Hood River to Government Camp was constructed to celebrate the bravery and courage of all Japanese American veterans.
Members from the American Legion Post 22 stand with Gary Akiyama, third from right, under the new sign that honors all Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans) veterans.