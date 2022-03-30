Many people have experienced sexual assault in some fashion. Sexual Assault Awareness month in April allows us the opportunity to initiate important conversations. Hard conversations can bring to topics like sexual assault out of the darkness and into the light.
“I think awareness months are really important because these topics are not often talked about and it is important for the community to know that this is a problem” said Serra Perino, program manager at Helping Hands Against Violence.
Helping Hands Against Violence is a local nonprofit in Hood River that serves people fleeing abusive or unsafe situations. Helping Hands provides families and their pets with a safe room and place to stay during their transition to a better life. Helping Hands is staffed by two advocates who serve clients using a survivor-centered approach. Helping Hands is a safe and supportive place for people of all genders. The inclusive environment at Helping Hands shelter fosters a space for healing.
The advocates at Helping Hands, Perino and Dulce Heredia, share their thoughts on their positions. Perino has been a part of the Helping Hands team for more than 10 consecutive years and brings passion and care to her work every day. With regard to her position as an advocate, Perino said, “I like to be a chapter in someone’s book. I like walking the path with them to their new life.
“Advocates are necessary because we are able to streamline the process of what a survivor goes through,” she said.
Because each survivor holds a unique story, the role of an advocate is diverse and fluid. “We essentially meet the client where they are at and sometimes handle restraining orders, divorce or no contact, rehabilitation and connecting clients to mental health services and helping them locate housing (in the Gorge),” Perino said. An advocate acts as a support person who can meet each client where they are currently in their life journey.
Heredia also brings a positive light to the Helping Hands team. As a self care ritual, she spends a portion of her day walking in Hood River and encouraging others to do the same. She said, “I do the stairs every day, 401 stairs.”
Heredia has been a part of the Helping Hands staff for over three years and she serves as the bilingual and bicultural advocate. Heredia plays an essential role in bridging the divide between survivors of all cultural identities and provides translation services for court proceedings frequently. A bilingual advocate is key in all areas including Oregon. Heredia said, “(Helping Hands) has a high volume of Spanish-speaking clients. We do serve people who speak all languages because we partner with Telelanguage.”
Telelanguage is a third party translator that provides interpreters and translators for speakers of many different languages. Locally based, Helping Hands Against Violence supports all survivors, no matter where they are from.
For questions, email prevention@helpinghandsoregon.org.
•••
Maddie Heitkemper is prevention educator at Helping Hands Against Violence.
Commented