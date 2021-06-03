Due to loss of water pressure in the distribution system on the night of June 2, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in The Dalles’ water supply, and the city has advised customers June 3 not to drink the water without first boiling it for 1 minute. Residents in an area generally limited to east of Lewis Street to Thompson Street, from East 9th to East 19th streets are impacted. However, if you lost water service on the night of June 2nd or morning of June 3rd, you were affected and should follow this advisory even if outside of the area described, according to a press release from the City of The Dalles public works department. A map showing the affected area is available on the City’s website at http://thedalles.org.
If these bacteria are present, they could make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems, the release said.
Citizens are advised to not drink the water without boiling it first. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice or cleaning food surfaces.
The Dalles Public Works Department is currently working to repair multiple broken water pipes within the affected area. The City will inform those imacted when tests show no bacteria and there is no longer any need to boil your water.
Due to the time needed to conduct testing, staff anticipates resolving the problem within the next 2 days.
This boil water advisory is a precaution. The water is safe for handwashing. The water advisory is not related to COVID-19, and Coronavirus have not been detected in drinking water, the release stated.
If you have questions, visit thedalles.org or contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or the Oregon Health Authority, Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405.
