Available for age 6 months and up
THE DALLES — With the June authorizations of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for both the 6 months to 5 years age group and the 6-17 age group, North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) has switched to offering only the Moderna vaccine to everyone ages 6 months and up.
For both age groups, the vaccine is a two-dose series, given 28 days apart. The dose is 100 micrograms (mcg) for ages 12 and up, 50mcg for children 6-11 years, and 25mcg for ages 6 months to five years.
Vaccinations are free to everyone and offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Please call 541-506-2600 to make an appointment.
NCPHD opted to go exclusively with Moderna for two reasons: To offer a vaccine choice to the community, since most other entities are offering only the Pfizer vaccine; and to simplify the COVID vaccine system to maintain NCPHD’s track record of avoiding vaccine errors.
By offering only Moderna, NCPHD has just three vaccine formulations to consider. With Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, it would have been eight.
NCPHD offers all Moderna doses, including first and second doses (and third primary doses for the immune compromised) and first and second boosters. First boosters are recommended for everyone 5 and older, five months after the primary series. A second booster, taken four months after the first boost, is recommended for adults 50 and older, and those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, or visit www.ncphd.org or on Facebook.
