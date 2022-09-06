Parents are invited to register for “Guiding Good Choices,” a free and confidential series designed around promoting healthy development and reducing risky behavior for children as they enter their teenage years.
The program will be offered weekly on Tuesdays in Goldendale beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 11 for a total of five sessions. It will be held in person at Father’s House Fellowship in the evening from 6-8 p.m., with childcare available. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.
“It is a program that actually helps with building strong family bonds, that reduces youth risk of making unhealthy choices,” said Sunday Sutton, coordinator for the Coalition for Preventing Abuse in Klickitat County (CPAKC). She said the program was selected to bridge communication between parents and children to improve their connections and help reduce depression rates among teens.
The five sessions include information for:
• Understanding social development strategy and learning the role of risk and protective factors in teen behavioral health.
• Developing guidelines and expectations for behavior.
• Managing family conflict.
• Learning refusal skills to avoid using substances, even when under pressure.
• Including your preteen in family management and learning how to strengthen bonds.
This first series of “Guiding Good Choices” will accommodate up to 12 participants.
Pre-registration is required, and parents will be added to a waitlist when the class fills up. A new series will be scheduled to accommodate the additional needs.
Parents can pre-register online at forms.gle/cyt2MduugjakVHNX8 or call 509-281-2330 for assistance. More information can be requested by emailing cpwi@wagap.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.