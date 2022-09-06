Parents are invited to register for “Guiding Good Choices,” a free and confidential series designed around promoting healthy development and reducing risky behavior for children as they enter their teenage years.

The program will be offered weekly on Tuesdays in Goldendale beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 11 for a total of five sessions. It will be held in person at Father’s House Fellowship in the evening from 6-8 p.m., with childcare available. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.