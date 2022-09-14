WAGAP Board makes childcare part of strategic plan for Klickitat County
GOLDENDALE — The old saying “when it rains, it pours” describes the recent meeting of the Klickitat County Childcare Committee. The group resumed after a summer break with good news to share with its partners.
“Over the past few months, several new developments have taken place that positively impacts KCCC’s work to add to the capacity of childcare options in the region,” said Leslie Naramore, executive director for Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), which is the fiscal sponsor for the committee.
The group announced the first childcare kit was issued to Suzie Hughes Wilson, who is working on becoming a licensed childcare provider in the Dallesport area. The childcare kit will help offset some of the costs of starting her in-home business. If all goes well, Hughes plans to open Nana’s Place in late summer or early fall.
Hughes said for the past 16 years, she lived and worked as a nanny in Las Vegas. She was working on early childhood education training in Nevada before deciding to return to the Gorge. She is originally from Lyle and was shocked by the amount of need she found when she came back. She said she is grateful for the resources she found here through her licensing coach, who referred her to KCCC.
The next bit of good news was that at the end of July, Naramore and grant coordinator Johanna Roe met with the Washington State Department of Commerce and learned KCCC has been selected to receive a $45,000 Childcare Partnership Grant to continue assisting in the development of new childcare options. One-third of the money can be used toward direct service support to help licensed providers overcome barriers to opening new facilities. KCCC is anticipating the funds will become available by the end of August when the final planning documents submitted by KCCC are reviewed and approved.
In addition, the group learned that it also received a $20,000 Early Learning Facilities grant to continue the planning of a new daycare facility in the Goldendale area. The group released a Childcare Feasibility Study in 2021 as part of the initial grant funding and has been working with area partners to find a solution for opening a new childcare center.
On March 15, the federal FY22 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill was signed into law; $583,390 of funding was championed by Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for the Goldendale area for the renovation or construction of a new childcare facility. Area partners, including Klickitat County Commissioners, have been trying to find the right location and business model to make this all work.
“This is a very complex issue and has been for decades,” said Lorena Lowell, who supports both Klickitat and Skamania counties in her role as a Certified Business Advisor for Washington’s Small Business Development Center (WSBDC).
“The biggest challenge to affordable childcare is finding a balance between the safety and well-being of the children, appropriate pay for staff, and regulations that allow center operations to make responsible decisions while retaining some autonomy in managing their business,” Lowell said.
In an effort to make childcare more accessible and affordable, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families began increasing its subsidy rates for childcare centers by up to 16% in July. The State also launched the Early Childhood Equity Grant as a result of the Fair Start for Kids Act.
“KCCC and WAGAP are committed to continuing to work on developing more childcare options throughout the region,” said Naramore. “WAGAP’s board of directors recently approved a five-year strategic plan update. Supporting low-income working parents by developing more childcare options is a high-level goal.”
To join KCCC or learn more about the kits contact the group at kccc@wagap.org. Learn more about the Klickitat County Childcare Committee at www.gorgeearlylearning.com/kccc.html.
