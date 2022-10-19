Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) has learned it was one of 23 organizations approved for a New Systems, Power, and Action Grant that will help the agency advance its recently released five-year Strategic Plan.
In April this year, WAGAP received a $37,500 Current Community Learning Grant from the Group Health Foundation, which allows it to perform more outreach to the Spanish-speaking community and help clients who might not otherwise be eligible for services due to their documentation status. WAGAP was invited to apply again, and in August, WAGAP received word it was approved for a three-year follow-up grant from the organization totaling an additional $682,500.
“Group Health Foundation is working to transform the balance of power to ensure equity and racial justice in Washington and beyond,” said Bruce Bolme, President of the WAGAP Board of Directors. “As a Community Action Agency with roots in the Civil Rights Movement, WAGAP’s mission and goals align well with that work.”
WAGAP was formed in 1966 to serve Skamania and Klickitat counties and is part of a nationwide network to uplift underrepresented members of society. One important aspect of the organization is to have those members actively involved in the direction of the programs, making sure the end results meet the targeted population’s needs.
The focus on equity is a primary strategy going forward. With this new funding, WAGAP plans to hire a Director of Equity who will review the agency, staff, and training plans. The director will make recommendations to ensure it effectively incorporates policies and practices that support equitable programs. Then they will expand into the community, offering training to residents and organizations to strengthen efforts and increase visibility on issues of equity.
“When WAGAP received the opportunity to apply for this second grant,” said Leslie Naramore, executive director, “I immediately knew it could have a tremendous impact.”
Over time, WAGAP plans to create programming for groups such as migrant and seasonal farmworkers to empower them to have a voice. “Using pesticides, as well as working and living conditions, are areas of concern,” said Alicia Ramirez, WAGAP Board member. “Nonprofit and government organizations can benefit from having people with lived experience participate in decision-making processes to create healthier living for all populations.”
A deeper dive into past practices, institutionalized racism, and discrimination will be an area that WAGAP wants to address, potentially through community healing circles. This tool for community healing can help to restore relationships and help to improve practices going forward.
“We can help make a better community for everyone by bringing people together in a safe space to talk and work through issues,” Ramirez said. She explained that healing circles can be used to discuss old issues or crimes affecting the community, and they can also be used to plan for ways to avoid future conflicts.
“When WAGAP put up the Black Lives Matter murals over the past year, we received a lot of very strong feedback, both positive and negative,” said Naramore as an example. “To help our community move toward healing, I felt like we all still had a lot of work in front of us to recognize injustices of the past, change our thinking and adjust our practices going forward.”
Naramore added that it is no small task to create new paths that better represent all people, but that it is part of the overall Community Action mission and a basis for why organizations such as WAGAP were created. She welcomes more voices to join the conversations and actively engage in developing programming that is the most effective for those it serves.
Naramore encourages community members from all walks of life to participate. For anyone wanting to become involved, or participate in future activities, contact WAGAP at info@wagap.org or call 509-493-2662.
