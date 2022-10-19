Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) has learned it was one of 23 organizations approved for a New Systems, Power, and Action Grant that will help the agency advance its recently released five-year Strategic Plan.

In April this year, WAGAP received a $37,500 Current Community Learning Grant from the Group Health Foundation, which allows it to perform more outreach to the Spanish-speaking community and help clients who might not otherwise be eligible for services due to their documentation status. WAGAP was invited to apply again, and in August, WAGAP received word it was approved for a three-year follow-up grant from the organization totaling an additional $682,500.