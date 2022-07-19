William Morris

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Klickitat County?
Forty-six years of experience in the private sector dealing with billion dollar annual budgets.
Experience training employees and managing large teams of people.
Experience as a supply chain specialist and tax compliance officer for international import and export, with responsibility for reporting city, local, state and federal taxes for over 40 countries.
Experience as an elected Dallesport Water District Commissioner as chairman and chairman of the Dallesport Water District Public Budget Committee.
2. The county is facing a structural deficit, prompting a reduction in expenses in the 2022 budget. What solutions do you support to address this issue and why?
Budget reduction solutions could be the following, but are not limited to these actions.
Temporary hiring freeze on new hires, except 911 critical services. Also retiring employees positions could be replaced where necessary. A line by line budget reduction of 3 percent where possible. A temporary hold on projects that are not already funded. A temporary hold needs to be placed on outside vendor contracts, again where possible. Some contracts will have to be allowed to go through based on legal compliance work due to changing legislation at the state and federal level and the deadlines imposed on Klickitat County. A temporary freeze on non-essential travel. Where ever possible employees and elected officials should use online video conferencing to attend essential meetings.
While all of these cuts and freezes may get spending under control, more actions may be required. This is where the Board of County Commissioners and all elected officials need to work together as a team to ensure the essential operations of the county while reducing spending.
3. Do you support the growth of the renewable energy industry in Klickitat County? Why or why not?
I support renewable energy. Every residence in Klickitat County should have solar panels where possible. New building codes should be written to require all new construction to have renewable energy on site. This would benefit every resident of Klickitat County. We need to treat renewable energy as an export commodity just like wheat, cattle, hay, timber and other products made or grown in Klickitat County.
4. What are the greatest challenges Klickitat County faces going forward?
Balanced budgets. Updating all documentation and codes to reflect ongoing changes in legislation. Bi-annual reviews of all documentation, plans, rules, acts and more will keep our county running smoothly without scrambling to catch up and paying outside vendors to do the work our county employees can do more efficiently and cost effectively.
Bringing jobs to Klickitat County.
