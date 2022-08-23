Dallesport Sewer

The Dallesport Wastewater Plant, seen above, has significant maintenance costs coming up soon, with concerns about how to pay for them.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Klickitat County officials are preparing to undergo a discussion about how to keep the Dallesport wastewater plant financially healthy and mechanically up-to-date. At a public meeting last week at the Dallesport Community Center, County Commissioner Jacob Anderson asserted that customers had been underpaying on their water bills for years since the facility’s founding in 2002.

The plant, owned by the county and operated by Klickitat Public Utility District, has a significant capital maintenance improvement schedule, Commissioner Dave Sauter said, adding that the county hired a consultant who will be releasing a final report around October detailing needed repairs down the road as well as recommendations on pathways forward to keep the system financially viable.