THE DALLES — Two courtrooms at the Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington St., The Dalles, will be fitted with new audio/visual systems. Both courtrooms are used by Wasco County Circuit Court of the 2nd Judicial District, and the upgrades will be funded by the Oregon Judicial Department, according to an intergovernmental agreement approved by the Wasco County Board of Commissioners Oct. 19.
The video conference equipment will allow hybrid and remote hearings. Currently, video conferencing is only available to the court in a downstairs room for some court functions.
