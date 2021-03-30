The three-story Gorges Beer Co. building is quickly taking shape in Cascade Locks. A crew installs woodwork in the eaves of the third-story. Co-owner Willis Boyer said paving and kitchen and final fixture installation will happen over the next two months and “we hope to be open by June, but July may be closer as COVID has slowed down a few key elements."
The brewery will have outdoor seating in addition to several indoor dining areas. “The third floor decks and views are amazing and the rest of the building is perfect for entertaining large groups of people pretty separated if that’s our reality still,” Boyer said. The facility will be family-friendly with some spaces for adults only, Boyer said.
“Our two acres should be a fun place to explore while people are in town and we hope to excite people about our gem of a town,” Boyer said. The brewery is located just east of Columbia Inn, near the entrance to Port Marine Park.
Commented