Gorge Tax-Aide is recruiting volunteer tax preparers for the upcoming AARP Foundation Tax-Aide season. Volunteers do not need to have any experience in tax, accounting or even math to assist. Non-tax preparer greeter and scheduler positions are also available.

Two information sessions are planned; the first will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for The Dalles/Tygh Valley area from 6-7 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles, and the second on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the Hood River/White Salmon area from 1-2 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River.