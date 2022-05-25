The 2022 Gorge STEM Fair is happening on Saturday, June 4.
This free, outdoor family event centers on all things STEM in the Gorge, from making your own creations to learning about local companies and careers. Every booth has something hands-on for children 12 and under and caregivers to explore together.
STEM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math,” skillsets that are naturally connected and increasingly crucial in our modern world.
This year the event will happen in two locations:
The Dalles from 10 a.m. to noon at Lewis and Clark Festival Park
Hood River from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail and Hood River Cinemas)
At the morning event in The Dalles, booth activities will include a LEGO Make-and-Take, exploring plants with OSU Extension Master Naturalists, Aerospace with Civil Air Patrol’s Gorge Composite Squadron, and an infrared photo booth with Sierra Olympic, plus more.
At the afternoon event in Hood River, youth can check out the Hood River STEM Bus, learn about watersheds with Hood River Watershed Group and Inter-Fluve, test electric playdough with the Hood River New School, and more.
The event is hosted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub in close collaboration with the many local companies, schools, and organizations that will host the interactive booths.
Commented