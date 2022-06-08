THE DALLES — Wasco County has banned the use of consumer fireworks for the summer, and Hood River County will consider a similar ban June 16 as authorities prepare for a potentially severe fire season exacerbated by drought in much of the state.
Wasco County implemented an immediate county-wide fireworks ban at their regular meeting June 1, as well as an outdoor burn ban to take effect June 15. The fireworks ban will remain in place until the burn ban is lifted, generally in late fall.
The board of commissioners also discussed whether or not to add a ban on the sales of fireworks in the county, in addition to the ban on setting them off, but no action was taken.
Commissioner Scott Hege noted it would make sense to ban the sales of fireworks over the Fourth of July and into the summer as well. Summer is simply not a good time for personal fireworks in Wasco County, he said, noting that New Years is a much better time of year to celebrate with pyrotechnics.
Hood River
The Hood River County Board of Commissioners will also be considering a fireworks ban with the first reading of a new ordinance scheduled for their June 16 meeting. The proposed ordinance prohibits fireworks “during the fire season or severe weather conditions.”
The ordinance would prohibit consumer fireworks during “any period in which there is a declared fire season ... or when severe weather and dry fuels are likely to support the ignition and spread of wildfires,” according to the ordinance.
Fire season, as it relates to the Hood River County ban, is declared each summer by the Oregon State Forester. “Severe conditions” outside of a declared burn ban would be determined by local fire authorities and the fireworks ban implemented by the board of commissioners.
If approved at the first reading, a second reading and public hearing will be scheduled on June 20 or 21 at 6 p.m., or soon thereafter, according to the ordinance documentation.
Burn bans
Burn bans have been announced for all fire zones in Klickitat County, with Zone 3 implementing a ban effective June 15. Burning was banned in Zone 1 May 1 and June 1 in Zone 2.
Debris burning in lands managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry in The Dalles Unit was closed May 15. An ODF notice on the closure stated, “Recent precipitation has improved fuel moisture, including in live vegetation; however, underlying long-term drought conditions continue to be a concern for firefighters.”
Fire restrictions in U. S. National Forest (USFS) lands vary by district and forest conditions: Visitors can find details online, search Mount Hood National Forest and visit the nearest district. As of June 1, fire danger was low throughout the forest.
Drought declared
All of Wasco County is experiencing some level of drought, from “abnormally dry” in the northwest corner to “Exceptional Drought” in the southeast corner, according to a map of Oregon drought conditions prepared by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for May 17.
The map shows Hood River County to the west with no drought conditions present, and every Oregon county east and south of Wasco County in various degrees of drought.
NOAA classifies drought intensity according to four levels of intensity: Abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought.
Each level of drought has repercussions: Abnormally dry conditions impact mountain snow levels.
Moderate drought results in the above conditions, plus some fields being left fallow and water levels declining, with impact on recreation and other uses; severe drought results in brown pastures and declining hay yields. Cattle producers begin selling cattle. Fire risk increases, and marshes begin drying up, impacting waterfowl and wildlife.
Extreme drought results in all the above conditions, as well as delayed planting, high wildfire activity, reduced irrigation water and low reservoirs.
Exceptional drought results in all the above conditions, and also a reduction in power generation. 2.38% of Wasco County is in exceptional drought.
Additional bans and closures
Throughout Oregon, sky lanterns, exploding targets and tracer ammunition are banned year round.
During fire season, backyard burning is prohibited, and Industrial Fire Precautions must be taken on ODF protected lands. Fire season in the Gorge typically begins in mid to late June, ending sometime in October, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
In Hood River County, recreation trails on Hood River County (HRC) property are closed to off-highway vehicle (OHV) use when fire danger is extreme. ODF establishes Regulated Use Closure (RUC) once they determine a certain level of fire danger exists and this prohibits OHV trail use. RUC is established each year around the first of July.
For more information on ODF fire regulations, call 541-296-4626. For more information on Hood River County forest lands, contact Hood River County Forestry Department at 541-387-6888.
