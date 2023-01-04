Les Dalles Boutique

Nicole Cowart, owner of Les Dalles Boutique, poses behind the front counter of her new women’s intimate apparel shop in The Dalles

With the closure of businesses such as JCPenney and Kmart, the option of finding a properly fitted bra and other intimate apparel locally has become increasingly slim over the last several years. But with the recent opening of Les Dalles Boutique, a woman’s intimate apparel shop owned and operated by The Dalles native Nicole Cowart, you can find your perfect fit right here in The Dalles.

Having worked formerly as a certified mastectomy fitter — someone who fits people who have experienced breast cancer or mastectomy surgery with prosthetic breast forms and bras — for Norco Medical (formerly Mid-Columbia Health Care Equipment), Cowart initially intended to open a business as a mastectomy fitter, but after the closure of businesses that were considered some of the community’s primary carriers of women’s intimate apparel, she saw the need to expand her idea into a full retail store.

Inside Les Dalles Boutique.
A Spree Intimates pajama set on display at Les Dalles Boutique.
Shop owner Nicole Cowart shows off an Elomi brand bra.
Inside Les Dalles Boutique.
Front window display at Les Dalles Boutique.