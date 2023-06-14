The White Salmon Boat Library

Opening day of The White Salmon Boat Library, Oct. 22, 2022. Pictured left to right: Geoffrey Calhoun, Greta “Shredda” Durbin, Mary Morgan Morrissey, Andrew Morrissey, Galen Volckhausen, Natalie Anderson, Connor Gagliano, Marcus Amaru, Rye Hester, Joe “Toad” Todd, Nels Darling, Frances “Franny” Melby and Owen “Oats” Doyle. 

 Photo by Todd Wells

In the small Washington town of BZ Corner, a unique library is building a community around whitewater kayaking. The White Salmon Boat Library breaks the traditional mold of lending out books and instead offers members access to high-quality paddling gear, essential to recreate on the river.

The thought of creating the library initially came from Galen Volckhausen and Drew Swisher, two passionate whitewater kayakers in Husum who found themselves surrounded by a few too many skittle-colored kayaks.

Old boats, new boats, full slices, half slices, creekers and inflatable kayaks are all available to borrow at The White Salmon Boat Library. 
Drytops, helmets, personal flotation devices (PFDs) spray skirts and more are inside the shed. 