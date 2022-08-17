Tenzen11.jpg

Co-owner Nick Yoshida stands with the newest spa experience in the Gorge, the Tenzen Cabins and Springs.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Nestled in the hills between White Salmon and Stevenson lies the newest Gorge getaway. The Tenzen Springs & Cabins sits on a wide open 100-acre property that is now open and reservations have been flowing in. But owners Nanae and Nick Yoshida’s priority isn’t to make money. They want to share their discovered gift where guests can experience the outdoors through a different lens — or soaking tub.

“We really wanted to embrace the Japanese traditional aesthetics, wabi-sabi design concept and combine that with Scandinavian hot springs culture,” Nick said. “There is a lot of synergy and similarity between those two frameworks.”

The minimalistic cabins that house two people and features a wrap around deck with a private soaking spa. There are six cabins available and they all share the same features.
The soaking spa with running water from the natural spring that looks out over the Columbia River Gorge.
The bright bathroom is the walkway to the soaking tub on the back deck. Also in the bathroom area is a shower outfitted with a sauna feature.
The kitchenette that offers a stove top, mini fridge, sink and coffee maker.
Views down the Columbia River Gorge from the Tenzen Cabins and Springs.