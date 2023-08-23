sw4.jpg

Andrew Rosette in front of his custom tap system at Spinning Wheels in Hood River.

 Laurel Brown photo

HOOD RIVER — Most Gorge-folk are quite familiar with beer and breweries thanks to the many options in the area. From Carson to The Dalles, there is no shortage of places to quench your thirst. Add to the list Spinning Wheels Brewing Project, a new taproom in downtown Hood River.

Spinning Wheels Brewing Project had its grand opening April 29 in the space below Lake Taco on Oak Street. Owner and Head Brewer Andrew Rosette is excited to start his own entrepreneurial endeavor after years of working and learning with other breweries. After volunteering to clean the downstairs tap lines for longtime friends Maria and Enrique Ortega, owners of Lake Taco, he discovered the potential of the space and proposed using it for his own project.

sw8.jpg

Taquito in her homemade doorway on the patio at Spinning Wheels and Lake Taco.
sw1.jpg

Entrance to the Spinning Wheels taproom is down a pathway off the Oak Street sidewalk.
sw3.jpg

Spinning Wheels merchandise.