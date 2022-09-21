Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Outside of the lodge sits 22 acres of land that produces apples, pears and many other fruits and vegetables. Already established by the Joyers, the orchard is lined with red and green Anjou and Starkrimson pears, and two acres of apple varieties such as Newtown Pippin and Cox’s Orange Pippin.
HOOD RIVER — Cheryl Lubbert and her husband Jim Gerlach came to Hood River in search of fruit for their cidery, and left owners of the Sakura Ridge Farm and Lodge.
In 2021, the two were in search of orchards to expand supply for their cidery, Nashi Orchards, on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound of Washington. Gerlach has been buying fruit from orchards in Hood River for years. They have done business with well-known orchards in the valley such as Kiyokawa Family Orchards and Hukari Orchards. The couple had toured countless orchard properties, until one day Gerlach sent Lubbert a link to a picturesque property with a vibrant certified organic orchard, gardens, open pastures and a five-bedroom lodge, known as Sakura Ridge.
“The new Sakura Ridge offers an update on the legacy of this stunning destination that reflects the Hood River Valley, yet we completed this renovation with 20 years in mind,” notes Lubbert, who also spearheaded the renovations and design. “We chose materials like cork floors, paper stone countertops and Japanese Limestone plaster, because when you think about sustainability — you don’t use chemicals in upkeep — you want it to last.”
They purchased the property last year and Lubbert began to infuse her own vision for the lodge, while respecting the previous owner’s vision. John and Deanna Joyer owned the lodge for two decades before Lubbert and Gerlach jumped at the opportunity to purchase the property.
“It was on the market for maybe four days,” said Lubbert.
Before they opened their doors to guests, Lubbert and Gerlach sanded, stained, and painted the entire lodge — inside and out.
Five rooms are available for reservation. The Lodge has two suites, Orchard and Mount Hood, as well as three additional rooms, Mount Adams, River and Valley, all with breathtaking views of the Mount Hood or the surrounding valley. Guest rooms feature an updated fresh aesthetic included completely renovated bathrooms, 19th century Japanese Tansu cabinets, original Japanese woodblock prints, and high end bedding, all intentionally sourced by Lubbert in partnership with designer Jane Raymond of Sustain Interiors.
“We really thought of every detail,” said Lubbert. “We brought old antique chairs to life using fabric that I had left from another project, so we aren’t wasting anything.”
There is a quiet, relaxing common area with a fireplace, books and a deck that wraps around the front and back of the lodge. Guests are also welcomed to try Lubbert and Gerlach’s award winning perry and cider from Nashi Orchards.
Outside of the lodge sits 22 acres of land that produces apples, pears and many other fruits and vegetables. Already established by the Joyers, the orchard is lined with red and green Anjou and Starkrimson pears, and two acres of apple varieties such as Newtown Pippin and Cox’s Orange Pippin. The gardens on the opposite end of the lodge grow blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb, and chokeberries.
The chickens will lay eggs used for the elevated breakfasts. Lubbert said she hopes to introduce llamas and sheep soon.
An organic breakfast is served daily from their state-of-the-art kitchen. Guest will have the opportunity to have a picnic to go in beautiful Nantucket baskets, accompanied with a bottle of Nashi Orchards cider or perry to pair with delicious snacks.
Sakura Ridge is located 63 miles from the Portland International Airport and just 4.5 miles from Hood River’s Ken Jernstedt Airfield, with complimentary round trip airport transportation provided.
Reservations are available Wednesday through Sunday, from September through Nov. 30. The property will close for the winter with plans to re-open for the season from April 1 – Nov. 30, 2023. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.sakuraridge.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.