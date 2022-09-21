Garden.jpg

A lush garden sits outside of the lodge. Fruits, vegetables and more are grown and made into gourmet dishes by chef Julian Vera — who is also the general manager.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — Cheryl Lubbert and her husband Jim Gerlach came to Hood River in search of fruit for their cidery, and left owners of the Sakura Ridge Farm and Lodge.

In 2021, the two were in search of orchards to expand supply for their cidery, Nashi Orchards, on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound of Washington. Gerlach has been buying fruit from orchards in Hood River for years. They have done business with well-known orchards in the valley such as Kiyokawa Family Orchards and Hukari Orchards. The couple had toured countless orchard properties, until one day Gerlach sent Lubbert a link to a picturesque property with a vibrant certified organic orchard, gardens, open pastures and a five-bedroom lodge, known as Sakura Ridge.

AdamsRoom.jpg

The Mount Adams room is one of three suites available for reservation. Each room includes a private bathroom, personal robes, a unique tenzo art piece and a spectacular view.
JulianVera.jpg

Chef Julian Vera creates masterful appetizers for the Sakura Ridge open house on Aug. 25. Vera is also the general manager of the property.
Orchard.jpg

Outside of the lodge sits 22 acres of land that produces apples, pears and many other fruits and vegetables. Already established by the Joyers, the orchard is lined with red and green Anjou and Starkrimson pears, and two acres of apple varieties such as Newtown Pippin and Cox’s Orange Pippin.