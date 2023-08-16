Brick City and Games

Brick City and Games owners Leslie Sullivan and Jay Wilson pose with a 9,090-piece Titanic Lego set. The business officially opens its doors Sept. 30 with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

THE DALLES — On July 29, Gameopoly in The Dalles officially closed its doors after 25 years in business with the retirement of owner Guillermo “Mel” Mendez.

One of the only videogame stores in the Gorge area, Mendez, who had moved to The Dalles from Eugine to work at the former aluminum plant, got the idea to open the store from his kids.

Brick City and Games

Leslie Sullivan holds one of the original Lego Castle sets. According to lego.com, the set initially was introduced in 1978. The castle sets were what originally sparked Sullivan’s love for Legos.
Brick City and Games

Leslie Sullivan displays the evolution of the Lego Minifigures throughout the years.
Brick City and Games

A Lego Ferris wheel will be one of the many elaborate sets on display at Brick City and Games.
Brick City and Games

A Lego Minifigure cruises by for a burger in this McDonalds drive thru set display.
Brick City and Games

Leslie Sullivan displays the evolution of the Lego Minifigures throughout the years.
Brick City and Games

Owner Guillermo “Mel” Mendez poses behind the counter at Gameopoly. On July 29, Gameopoly officially closed its doors after selling the business to Brick City and Games.