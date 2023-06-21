OnSite Supply House

Brothers Felipe and Paco Mendez first opened OnSite Supply House in 2018. They relocated to their current home on Markham Road in late 2019 and not only survived the COVID-19 pandemic, but thrived.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — OnSite Supply House owner Felipe Mendez along with his younger brother and general manager, Paco Mendez, have experienced the highs, the lows and everything in between as the two continue to grow their business. OnSite supplies nearly everything related to irrigation, but has more than 11,000 different products from sprinkler fittings to bark dust to 6-foot wide pipes.

In July of 2018, Felipe opened the original OnSite location on Tucker Road across from St. Mary’s Cemetery. He began to stock the shelves, but in less than 6 months, he and Paco had already outgrown the small space. Luckily they found a more suitable location with the help of John Wolf and Juan Marquez. Wolf owned the empty lot and sold it to Marquez who built the supply house and offered Felipe first dibs. At first, Felipe says he and Paco cautiously considered all options before deciding to just “go for it.”

Above, Felipe Mendez Sr. unloads bark dust into a clients trailer on May 24. Often, Felipe will help around the supply house operating machinery or helping customers find the right equipment. 
Felipe Mendez points at special custom pipes that are used in the case of an emergency. While the shelves are always stocked full, the outdoor stockyard houses large pipes, valves and different kinds of dirt, bark dust and other soils. 
OnSite Supply House has more than 11,000 different products in their shop, like these nuts and bolts.
OnSite Supply House has more than 11,000 different products in their shop, like these nozzles.
OnSite Supply House has more than 11,000 different products in their shop, like these valves.
OnSite Supply House has more than 11,000 different products in their shop, like these valves. 