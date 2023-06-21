Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Felipe Mendez points at special custom pipes that are used in the case of an emergency. While the shelves are always stocked full, the outdoor stockyard houses large pipes, valves and different kinds of dirt, bark dust and other soils.
HOOD RIVER — OnSite Supply House owner Felipe Mendez along with his younger brother and general manager, Paco Mendez, have experienced the highs, the lows and everything in between as the two continue to grow their business. OnSite supplies nearly everything related to irrigation, but has more than 11,000 different products from sprinkler fittings to bark dust to 6-foot wide pipes.
In July of 2018, Felipe opened the original OnSite location on Tucker Road across from St. Mary’s Cemetery. He began to stock the shelves, but in less than 6 months, he and Paco had already outgrown the small space. Luckily they found a more suitable location with the help of John Wolf and Juan Marquez. Wolf owned the empty lot and sold it to Marquez who built the supply house and offered Felipe first dibs. At first, Felipe says he and Paco cautiously considered all options before deciding to just “go for it.”
“That was the best move we’ve ever made,” said Felipe on the relocation.
Just as they settled into and established their new home, 2020 rolls around and COVID-19 forces many businesses across the country to shut down. Felipe had friends who had to close their restaurants, but OnSite actually saw an increase in business. He said at first it was a difficult situation dealing with social distancing, masks, vaccinations and other protocols, but as time progressed OnSite found a flow and took advantage of the lock downs.
“It was one of our best years,” said Felipe. “Because there was a lot of people at home trying to get projects done.”
The spring and summer months mark their busiest seasons, but they adapt their offerings during the winter and fall. During the colder months, OnSite caters mostly to contractors and construction companies.
As the ice begins to thaw, Felipe will organize seminars an workshops. OnSite will sponsor the event and invite vendors to come in and explain their product and how it may be able to help local farmers and contractors. He added that they already have three seminars lined up for this fall, one of whom is Rain Bird. They are a manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services for landscapes, golf courses, sports fields, and agriculture which are designed to minimize water consumption. For more information about dates, times and workshops visit the OnSite Supply House Facebook page.
Felipe says he has begun to notice trends in farming and agricultural practices. As the weather gets warmer — around April and May — orchardists and farmers flock to the supply house to repair their pipe and irrigation lines. Felipe gives full credit to Paco for making sure they have what customers will need at any given time.
“I have to give Paco props, because he’s the guy that does the purchasing on 99% of the products,” said Felipe. “I do the other 1%.”
As with many businesses in the Gorge, OnSite has had trouble hiring qualified and passionate workers.
“A lot of people do not want to work in this industry ... Everybody wants a computer gig or to work from home,” said Felipe. “I think a lot of us take the agriculture industry for granted.”
To help generate interest he has held conversations on integrating education and agriculture to help inspire Hood River’s next generation of farmers. He sees the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H as potential programs that could benefit from a collaboration. Finding the right person to fill the role has been an obstacle. Felipe and OnSite are also working with the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District and other watershed groups to spread awareness about conserving water.
“We’re starting to get to that point where we need to save water. And the only way you save water is just by better, more efficient practices,” said Felipe.
OnSite does some consulting work, but despite Felipe having his contractors license they don’t offer installation. The OnSite team has a limited capacity because of the nation-wide work shortage. Working at a supply house is not easy, either. Workers must have a deep understanding of carpentry, construction and general handiwork.
“If they are really willing to stick around, it’ll take two to three years of solid training before we can feel comfortable letting them help the customers on their own,” said Felipe.
He did add some reassurance for those looking to enter the field. There are other jobs than just working on the sales floor. Especially with irrigation, there are a lot of computer-aided design programs which can assist with find new ways to conserve water. OnSite will pay for classes and do everything they can to help you become a certified irrigation designer or work specialist.
Felipe said he had lots of job offers after he left his previous employer. Many clamoring for his services offered six-figure salaries but required him to commute to Portland and beyond. For Felipe, family meant more to him.
“I have three kids and I know there would be times when you might get stuck in traffic 100 miles away from your family. And you may not make it to your kids’ game, or you may not be home for the birthday party,” he said.
Felipe’s dedication to his craft led to a revised offer. Ewing Irrigation wanted to open a location in Hood River with Felipe running the store. Again, he declined. He had seen other stores file for bankruptcy after being bought out by large corporations.
“The numbers were good, but at the same time I don’t think this is what the town needs,” Felipe said.
Their commitment to family and building relationships with the locals is what sets OnSite apart from other supply houses.
OnSite is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Felipe added that they are currently in the process of digitizing all 11,000 products to be posted on their website. Customers will then be able to go online and purchase the parts they need from home.
