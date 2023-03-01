Landaus van in 2018 built out for adventures.jpg

Andre Landau creates fully customized vans.

 Contributed photo

It was no coincidence that Andre Landau, owner and founder of Van Life Collective, found himself in the Gorge and never left.

“A couple of friends moved here and said it was the coolest place in the world,” he said. “So I checked it out, expecting to continue exploring Oregon, but ended up staying.”

Landau in an empty shell van that's about to get a full customized build.jpg

Andre Landau in an empty shell of a van, creates fully customized vans, as pictured below. 
Meadows Van Buildout 1.jpg

Inside the Meadows Van buildout.
Meadows Van Buildout 2.jpg

Inside the Meadows Van buildout.
Meadows Van Buildout 3.jpg

Inside the Meadows Van buildout.
Landau landing a trick at Alta Ski Area. Photo by Sam Watson.jpg

Above, Landau lands a trick at Alta Ski Area. 