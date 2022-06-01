Following the May 24 murders of 19 children and two adults during a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, local superintendents and principals sent out messages to students and families that highlighted ways each individual district handles safety and expressed sadness for those lives lost.
Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said in a letter to families, “Two core values of Hood River County School District are safety and student and staff wellness. We prioritize emergency preparedness, including drawing awareness to response protocols and practicing them. As a school district, this tragedy marks an important time to remind students, staff, parents and community members about precautions, procedures and notification methods used in emergency situations.”
All the school buildings have electronic access control on primary access doors on schedules requested by principals with operational access and safety in mind; all other exterior doors remain locked at all times. HRCSD additionally partners with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office; a school resource deputy monitors school campuses.
Students are encouraged to share information with a trusted adult regarding anything that concerns them. “’See something, say something’ is a critical and proven part of preventing incidents of school violence,” Polkinghorn wrote. “Please encourage your student to speak up if they see something distressing” to administrators or counselors; there is also a SafeOregon tip line (email tip@safeoregon.com or call or text 844-472-3367).
The district and area first responders meet regularly to discuss prevention strategies, conduct joint drills and focus on response plans for serious safety incidents, Polkinghorn said, and there are a variety of channels to keep students, staff and caregivers informed during a safety incident at a school: The district website, www.hoodriver.k12.or.us; email, text and phone messages; and, depending on the nature of the incident, a mass notification may be sent out through FlashAlert.net and on social media.
Hood River Valley High School Principal Columba Jones also sent out a communication, outlining the response at the school.
“Please know that we are working to keep routines as normal as possible for HRVHS students, but we also understand that today and in the upcoming days we may have students that need additional support,” she wrote. “As an entire staff we are all aware of this, and are ready to support and direct students to additional resources. The counseling and administrative teams are also available and ready to provide support.”
Jones also included steps the greater community can take to support and guide students: Be available to listen to all expressions of thoughts and feelings. Anxiety and fear may affect students’ thinking, feelings, and behaviors; be aware of changes with their physical, behavior, or emotional patterns (these can be warning signs that students need additional support); and answer all questions honestly and simply, and monitor TV news and social media platforms. Access to all of these can create over-stimulation and can adversely affect students.
She additionally shared that HRVHS counseling and administrative teams are available for support, as well as Mid-Columbia Center for Living (541-386-2620; 24-hour crisis line, 1-888-877-9147) and the School-Based Health Center (541-308-8345), which is open to all district students.
North Wasco County School District Superintendent Carolyn Bernal wrote, “Know that in the coming days, law enforcement agencies here and across the country will be on extremely high alert — along with every school in the nation. Above all else, we want our students to be safe, and feel safe, within our schools.”
Stephanie Bowen, director of communications and community engagement for D21, said law enforcement had an increased presence in and around all of the district’s schools through Friday, May 27. Additionally, teachers, administrators and counselors were on site to offer support to students in need of comfort or guidance, with additional resources, counselors and community support partners “to help support any of our students, staff or families needing additional support and/or just needing help to process this tragedy,” she said.
“While we strive to treat each other with compassion and kindness on a daily basis, we urge everyone to treat each other with added patience, reassurance and comfort as we grieve this tragic event,” said Bowen. “Over the next few days, as our staff interact with our students and our families, whether in the classroom, on the bus, in the lunch line, at recess or after school, we hope that each knows that they are cared for, they are loved, and they are not alone.”
Bowen added, “Lastly, we urge everyone to help protect our schools by reporting suspicious behaviors or threatening statements to authorities; see something, say something — it could help save lives.”
Sean McGeeney, superintendent of the White Salmon Valley School District, wrote in his communication, “It’s impossible to make sense of such a horrific event. Our schools are a place of growth, development, and discovery. They should never be hosting such terrible events.
“When events like this occur, it’s natural for us to look at our own schools and workplaces with safety in mind. Our schools have safety plans, regularly conduct drills, and maintain open channels of communication with law enforcement agencies, all with the goal of providing the safest possible environment for children and staff. Protecting our young people and employees is an evolving process and we will continue to review, adapt, and enhance protocols to fulfill our identified priorities of ensuring safe, well-maintained facilities in our district.”
McGeeney further invited students and caregivers to reach out to any of the district’s staff for help.
