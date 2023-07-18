Columbia River Gorge Commission hosts Gorge Latino Conservation Week from Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.
Latino Conservation Week was established to break down barriers for Latino communities to access the outdoors, encourage new opportunities for engagement, and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
- Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m., White Salmon Library; Conversation with Guatemalan writer Jacobo Payes
- Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m., Riverside Community Church in Hood River; local panel discussion, food, and community organization information booths
- Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m., Catherine Creek Trailhead; hike with U.S. Forest Service and Friends of the Columbia Gorge
The Gorge Commission will have an information table with other local organizations on July 21 at the Riverside Community Church.
Communities throughout the country will celebrate Latino Conservation Week (LCW), an initiative of Hispanic Access Foundation, from July 15-23.
This year marks its 10th anniversary. Latino communities, organizations, businesses, families and individuals participate in a variety of activities, both in-person and virtual, like hikes, kayaking, park clean-ups, online expeditions, roundtable discussions, Q&A sessions, scavenger hunts, and film screenings, with more than 250 events being celebrated nationwide.
“It’s been amazing to see the tremendous growth since we first launched the initiative in 2014 with nine events, which has now grown to 250-plus events nationwide celebrated by thousands,” said Maite Arce, president and CEO of Hispanic Access Foundation.
More than 250 parks, organizations and community groups have joined Latino Conservation Week as partners and sponsors.
