WHITE SALMON — The Columbia River Gorge Commission has extended the public comment period for its Draft Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) through Aug. 9 following an increased interest by counties and community partners, said a press release.
Commission staff has taken the plan on the road and found that county commissioners within the National Scenic Area were engaging in the process, asking questions and providing feedback. To accommodate the additional interest, the Gorge Commission will offer another Climate Change Action Plan presentation during its July 12 meeting and offer a time for the public to comment at this meeting and at the meeting on Aug. 9.
Comments can be submitted to ClimateAction@gorgecommission.org and the final Climate Change Action Plan is scheduled to be released in October.
As co-managers of the National Scenic Area, the Commission and the USDA Forest Service work together to protect and enhance the scenic, natural, cultural, and recreation resources of the Columbia River Gorge while supporting economic vitality compatible with resource protections, said a press release.
The commission and Forest Service recognize the urgency to address climate change through adaptation and mitigation actions. Warmer temperatures threaten fish and wildlife habitats and increase the risk of wildfires. By identifying and implementing specific actions that protect wetlands and cold-water refuges for vulnerable fish species and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable transit options, the agencies will improve the resilience of the resources and economic vitality of this region which is reflected in the goals, strategies, and actions included in the Action Plan. A review committee of local, state, and federal agency experts, Columbia River Treaty Tribes, and non-profit organizations met with the commission and Forest Service during the past year and also contributed to the development of the Action Plan.
For the latest information on the effort, and to download the Draft Climate Change Action Plan, go to www.gorgecommission.org/initiatives/climate-change.
To follow this and other topics, the public is always welcome to attend Gorge Commission meetings held monthly on the second Tuesday by Zoom. Agendas are available at www.gorgecommission.org a week prior to each meeting.
