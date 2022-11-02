Things were really hopping here in Glenwood leading up to and including Halloween. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Glenwood School hosted an open house for children and their families. The kids dressed in costumes and trick or treated all the teachers in their classrooms. After trick or treating, they had fun in the Haunted Hallway, where the high school classes had scary booths with varying spooky themes.
It was great to see the Glenwood School haunted house tradition return. A huge thanks goes to all the staff and high school students for making such a fun evening for the kids.
On Monday, Halloween evening, the kids had fun in downtown Glenwood as the Glenwood General Store, Glenwood Women’s Club, and Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosted a fun night of trunk or treating.
Volleyball season as come to an end for the Glenwood middle school and high school girls and their coaches. I hope they all hold their heads high and feel proud of the great seasons they had. The Little Klickwood middle school girls, Glenwood/Klickitat, finished their season with a tournament in Klickitat last Thursday, Oct. 20. Our Glenwood girls played so well. Hazel Fujita, Kerryna Thompson, and Jocee Hoctor had awesome serves and played so well out on the court. In the end, they won two games and lost two game and finished third out of the five teams. They came home knowing they played well and had fun in a season that almost didn’t happen for them. Coach Sara McFall deserves much thanks for ensuring those three girls, along with Della Fujita and Ariana Jackson, got to be part of a team this year. And thank you also to Abbie Eldred for her willingness to drive to the girls to practices when Sara was unable to.
Our Klickwood high school girls’ season came to an end in Condon when they participated in the play-in. But what a great season it was for them right to the end. Their games were exciting and action-packed and it was great to see our younger girls playing on the varsity and doing very well out there on the court, despite nerves. Seniors Allison McFall and Alise Gimlin were awesome in their games and so fun to watch. Coach Jaecee Hoctor and assistant coach Kayla Spino gave many, many hours of their time and many Saturdays to ensure Klickwood had a great season. And a big thanks to Brad Gimlin for running the score clock and everyone else who pitched in to help.
Klickwood, we are proud of you and are looking forward to seeing you out there on the court next year.
Here’s news from Jennifer Hallenbeck: The Pioneer Memorial Community Church will once again host the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy a potluck meal together, celebrating the many blessings of this past year. The church will provide the meat, potatoes, stuffing, and rolls. Please bring a dish to share. Last names beginning with A-G should bring hot side dishes and/or a dessert. Last names beginning with H-Z, should bring cold side dishes or salads and/or a dessert. The dinner will be held Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the school multi-purpose room.
In the last news, I erred in reporting the Glenwood Station restaurant schedule. The restaurant hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Mondays.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Columnists are needed in all Gorge communities. If you are interested in writing about yours, contact Trisha Walker at trishaw@gorgenews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 109.
Commented