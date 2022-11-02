Mary Pierce new

Things were really hopping here in Glenwood leading up to and including Halloween. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Glenwood School hosted an open house for children and their families. The kids dressed in costumes and trick or treated all the teachers in their classrooms. After trick or treating, they had fun in the Haunted Hallway, where the high school classes had scary booths with varying spooky themes.

It was great to see the Glenwood School haunted house tradition return. A huge thanks goes to all the staff and high school students for making such a fun evening for the kids.