Mary Pierce

Glenwood Eagles really do soar. This year, Glenwood is sending three members of the track team to the state meet in Eugene, which will take place the last weekend in May.

On May 19-20, the Glenwood team competed in the Big Sky 1A Conference District meet in Maupin. Despite the near 100-degree temperatures both days, our Glenwood kids did very well. We were originally told that Tomei Tomeo was the only team member to qualify for state after placing second in the 800 meter. Ally McFall and Kyler Henderson were selected to receive wild card spots at state in the boys and girls high jump. They joined Tomei at Hayward Field in Eugene for the OSAA State championships May 25-27.