Glenwood Eagles really do soar. This year, Glenwood is sending three members of the track team to the state meet in Eugene, which will take place the last weekend in May.
On May 19-20, the Glenwood team competed in the Big Sky 1A Conference District meet in Maupin. Despite the near 100-degree temperatures both days, our Glenwood kids did very well. We were originally told that Tomei Tomeo was the only team member to qualify for state after placing second in the 800 meter. Ally McFall and Kyler Henderson were selected to receive wild card spots at state in the boys and girls high jump. They joined Tomei at Hayward Field in Eugene for the OSAA State championships May 25-27.
Other members of the track team came very close to qualifying and every single member of the Glenwood Eagles track team should feel very good about their district results and their entire season. I’ll share the state results in the next column.
In another great moment at the district meet, seniors Landon Sanchey and Ally McFall were both honored with Scholar-Athlete awards. That honor comes with scholarship funds for both of them and they have made all of us so proud here in their hometown.
Here are more results for the girls. Rylene Beeks was 16th in both the shot put and discus. Emily Molyneaux placed 22nd in the javelin. Isabella Bensel placed 10th in the long jump. Brenna Beeks ran hard and placed sixth in the 400m race against stiff competition. She also finished 21st in the shot put.
Jayla Avila placed sixth in both the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles, as well as 11th in the javelin. Emma Patterson came so close to qualifying for state with a fourth in the 200m and a fifth in the 100m. She also placed seventh in the long jump. Paige Bartek placed 24th in discus and 33rd in shot. Giana Jackson placed eighth in the long jump. Paityn Henderson placed 15th in the 100m and, along with teammates Brenna, Isabella, and Giana, placed seventh in the 4x100m relay.
Landon Sanchey came close to qualifying for state in the long jump, finishing in fifth place. He also finished sixth in the 300m and 12th in the 100m. Shae Jackson finished 19th in the 100m, 18th in the 200m, 14th in the 400m, and 24th in the javelin. Devin Gimlin placed 15th in the long jump and 25th in the javelin. Robert Cooper placed first in the para 100m and his brother Asher placed third in that same event.
This was the last high school track meet for Landon, Ally, Emily, and Rylene and we are so proud of the way they represented their school and community throughout their high school years.
•••
And our three track stars weren’t the only Glenwood Eagles competing at a state event. Our high school rodeo athletes, Joslyn Arnold and Peyton Sanchey, and our one junior high school rodeo athlete, Blaine Arnold, traveled to Kennewick to compete in the Washington State High School/Junior High School Rodeo Finals May 26-28. Their performances at the state finals combined with their total standings for the spring season determined whether they advanced to the National Finals. The top 10 in each event go to nationals. I’ll share those results in the next column, too.
Rodeo and track athletes were celebrated with a big send-off in the Glenwood school parking lot and along Main Street on May 24 before they headed out. We are very proud of them all.
•••
On Memorial Day, we think of the many men and women from our community who served in our nation’s military services. I recently was in touch with former Glenwood resident Carole Sturgeon and we reminisced about her late husband, Ralph, who served in the South Pacific during World War II, as did my own father. Ralph was, plainly and simply, a good man. He was quiet but enjoyed good visits with family and friends.
He was generous, kind, and thoughtful. I remember one year when my husband was recovering from surgery. Ralph and another dear friend, the late Fred Steinbach, were concerned that Glenn wouldn’t be able to make enough firewood for the coming winter. One day those two men, who were a generation older than Glenn, showed up with a whole dump truck load of wood for us, without being asked. That’s a kindness we’ve never forgotten.
Ralph loved living in Glenwood after retirement. As Carole said, it was a town well suited for a quiet man who loved hunting and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter from the time he was small enough to ride in a pack on his father’s back until just a few years before his passing, when his body told him no more hunting. He did not want to leave, but knew it was time to join his loved ones before him. As Carole said, now he’s off to the great hunting ground with his loved ones who have gone before, where she and Ralph will one day be reunited.
Those of us who knew them admired the love and devotion Ralph had for his sweet wife. Ralph was much loved and respected in our community and we are thankful for his service to our country.
•••
Christina Kuhnhausen is still reserving Glenwood Rodeo Parade spots. Anyone interested in participating in the parade on Father’s Day this year should contact her at 509-364-3326 to sign up and reserve a place in the lineup.
•••
I received this news item from Jennifer Hallenbeck: “Stellar Vacation Bible School is coming June 26–30, 9 a.m. to noon at the church. Kids ages 4 years through sixth grade are invited to come experience this fun week where we will learn to let Jesus’ light shine! Every day we will sing fun songs, play awesome games, experience a bible story and do some fun science experiments. VBS is free for all. Registration forms are available at the post office and the church. Call Jennifer at 509-364-3517 if you have any questions.”
•••
Glenwood Women’s Club President Carla Dillenburg, with help from her husband Mike, recently delivered a big load of backpacks full of necessities for foster and homeless children of our county to the Family and Children’s’ Services office in Goldendale. The club greatly appreciates all the donations that helped fill those packs.
In addition to that project, the Women’s Club also is involved in several other community service projects, such as the annual Easter Egg hunt, the eighth grade promotion reception, the high school Good Joe and Good Jill awards, scholarships for graduating seniors, the Halloween festival, and community Thanksgiving dinner. To help cover the cost of those projects, the Women’s Club will hold a rummage sale at the Glenwood Grange Hall on Aug. 11-12. At this time, we are seeking donations of good items for our sale. Please contact me at 509-364-3344 if you have items to drop off.
Thank you for any support you can give to help make the rummage sale a success.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
