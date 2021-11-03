Friends of the Columbia Gorge hosts a virtual webinar panel of educators to explore how place-based, outdoor education can be a critical part of connecting children and communities to the natural world on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m.
“Outdoors & Engaged: How outdoor education programs connect youth to nature’s classroom” is hosted and moderated by Friends in partnership with CultureSeed, Friends of Tyron Creek, and Gorge Ecology Outdoors.
“The benefits for outdoor education for children on all ages has been clearly documented,” said a press release. “Place-based, outdoor education can be a critical part of connecting children and communities to the natural world, and protected forests, parks, trails, and waterways in places like the Columbia Gorge provide an incredible natural classroom. Yet, despite the proximity to numerous natural wonders in the Pacific Northwest, children’s access to nature can vary widely by community and the ability for schools to get kids outside can differ sharply from school to school.”
The panel includes:
Adrienne Acosta, board member, Gorge Ecology Outdoors
Asnoldo Benitez, outdoor program director and Young Men’s Peer Circle guide, CultureSeed
Jenni Bergemann, ELL educator, Chenowith Elementary School, North Wasco County School District and Summer Outdoor School teacher, Gorge Ecology Outdoors
Jonathan Hayden, education program manager, Friends of Tryon Creek
Burt Edwards (moderator), communication director, Friends of the Columbia Gorge
The speaker presentations and panel discussion will be followed by a moderated Q&A session. To register for this live Zoom event, go to gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-11-10/outdoors-engaged--how-outdoor-education-programs-connect-youth-to-nature.html.
This webinar is free and open to the public. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
