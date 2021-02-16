Free COVID testing is scheduled in Hood River County this week / pruebas gratis COVID-19, as follows:
Tuesday / Martes, Feb. 23, Marine Park Pavilion, 395 S.W. Portage Road, Cascade Locks, from 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday / Miércoles, Feb. 24, Parkdale Elementary, 4880 Van Nuys Drive, Parkdale, 3-6 p.m.
Thursday / Jueves, Feb. 25, River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, 2-6 p.m.
Appointments are required / se require cita.
Register and select your appointment time at / Regístrese y seleccione la hora de su cita a www.doineedacovid19test.com (one person per appointment, each person must register individually / una persona por cita, cada persona debe registrarse individualmente)
• Drive thru and walk up
• Everyone welcome / Todos son bienvenidos
• No Insurance Required / No se requiere seguro
• Quick & pain-free self-administered nasal swab / Cotonete nasal auto administrado rápido y sin dolor
These events are sponsored by Hood River County and Oregon Health Authority.
