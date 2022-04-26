To celebrate the Community Backpack Program’s 10th anniversary, Columbia Bank — with locations in The Dalles and Hood River — is collecting food and monetary donations in partnership with the Columbia Gorge Food Bank.
“The Community Backpack Program” packs six meals for the weekend during the school year for students identified by the school as needing additional food when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available,” said a press release.
The program started in 2012 in The Dalles, serving approximately 15 kids each week. Currently, 155-160 kids are served each week. The service is provided to all three The Dalles elementary schools, middle school and high school, as well as a specialized program on the Wahtonka campus.
“We need monetary donations to continue to purchase food and we need food donations to help with items we cannot purchase from the food bank,” said a press release. Items not available through the food bank are: Crackers in sleeves; jam in plastic jars; granola bars; fruit or pudding cups; microwave popcorn; instant oatmeal packets; microwavable, single serve meals; individually wrapped snacks; and individual cold cereal.
Food needed for bags are: Peanut butter; soups; corn; green beans; mac and cheese; tuna; one-pound bags of rice, beans and pasta; and canned or shelf stable pasta meals (no glass jars).
To donate items, visit the Columbia Bank The Dalles office. Those interested in volunteering to pack bags should contact Glenis Schreffler at schreffler@gorge.net.
