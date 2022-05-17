The following results are the first round of votes counted, the tallies released by election officers at 8 p.m. May 17, 2022. These results are both incomplete and unofficial. Results will be updated as they are received.

WASCO COUNTY

Nonpartisan contested races:

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John Wolf - 2272

Caleb Berthelsen - 1999

Commissioner, Position 1

Scott Hege - 2851

Cynthia Bearss - 1183

Commissioner, Position 3 

Rod Runyon - 2151

Phil Brady - 2346

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John Wolf - 2272

Caleb Berthelsen - 1999

 Additional races:

US Senator (DEM)

Ron Wyden - 1544

Brent Thompson - 83

William Barlow - 119

 

US Senator (REP)

Darin Harbick - 465

Sam Palmer - 236

Joe Rae Perkins - 575

Christopher Christensen - 122

Ibra A Taher - 27

Robert M Fleming - 70

Jason Beebe - 231

 

US Representative, 2nd District (DEM)

Adam Prine - 433

Joe Yetter - 907

 

US Representative, 2nd District (REP)

Mark Cavener - 290

Katherine M Gallant - 104

Cliff S Bentz - 1392

 

Governor (DEM)

Tobias Read - 703

John Sweeney - 27

Patrick Starnes - 44

Dave Stauffer - 26

Peter Hall - 3

Genevieve Wilson - 9

Keisha Lanell Merchant - 4

Michael Cross - 10

George Carrillo - 37

Tina Kotek - 709

Michael Trimble - 7

Ifeanyichukwu Diru - 9

Wilson Bright - 5

Julian Bell - 18

David Beem - 11

 

Governor (REP)

Amber Richardson - 14

Bill Sizemore - 111

Stefan Strek - 5

Nick Hess - 34

John Presco - 3

Bud Pierce - 81

Stan Pulliam - 266

Kerry McQuisten - 156

Tim McCloud - 21

Brandon Merritt - 12

Reed Christensen - 9

Jessica Gomez - 40

Marc Thielman - 156

Bob Tiernan - 328

Christine Drazan - 407

Court Boice - 13

Bridget Barton - 184

Raymond Baldwin - 3

David Burch - 5

 

State Senator, 26th District (DEM)

Raz Mason - 1057

 

State Senator, 26th District (REP)

Michael Nugent - 83

Daniel Bonham - 1118

Steve Bates - 95

 

State Representative, 52nd District (DEM) 

Darcy Long - 1129

 

State Representative, 52nd District (REP)

Britt Storkson - 56

Jeff Helfrich - 1090

James Born - 105

 

State Representative, 57th District (REP)

Greg Smith - 451

 

PCP Precinct 1 (REP)

Nancy Hunt-Peterson - 106

Chet Peterson - 106

Jeffrey A Woodward - 98

Steve Wilkins - 116

 

PCP Precinct 2 (DEM)

Darcy Long - 230

Dean Myerson - 176

John Nelson - 189

Debi Ferrer - 207

Mike Ballinger - 213

 

PCP Precinct 2 (REP) 

Rod Runyon - 168

Jeffry Stiles - 125

Lori Stiles - 125

Ryan LeBreton - 143

Lindsay LeBreton - 141

Cindy McLean - 130

Lori McGaughey - 129

David McGaughey - 128

Nicole Chaisson - 121

 

PCP Precinct 3 (DEM)

Serena Smith - 145

Bill Lennox - 151

Robert McNary - 137

 

PCP Precinct 3 (REP) 

Vicki Rosenburg - 126

LaMont Jones - 133

Cheryl Jones - 132

Robyn McLean - 138

Mike Courtney - 147

John Grant - 134

Jennifer Gunter - 136

Mark Gunter - 135

Gary Dunning - 144

Delores Dunning - 142

Daniel Bonham - 172

 

PCP Precinct 4 (DEM)

Gene Parker - 180

 

PCP Precinct 4 (REP)

Dale Rollins - 153

Bonnie Jones - 141

Matthew Seckora - 156

Linda Holcomb - 144

Frank Pyles - 145

Marilyn Gladwell - 139

Bob Kampert - 144

James Paul Youtsey - 131

 

PCP Precinct 5 (REP)

Scott Hege - 86

Betsy Hege - 79

George Clark - 79

Paulann Knight - 66

Sharon Tessier - 67

Elizabeth Tenold - 70

Jessica DeVlaeminck - 65

 

PCP Precinct 6 (DEM)

Bruce Lumper - 68

Carolyn Wright - 67

Marolyn Wilks - 62

 

PCP Precinct 6 (REP)

Annadale Rooper - 100

Donna Rae Anderson - 100

Robert Schwartz - 116

Richard Leatherbury - 118

Ann Leatherbury - 100

Erika Miller - 88

David Martin Carney - 92

 

PCP Precinct 7 (DEM)

Stacy Holeman - 57

 

PCP Precinct 7 (REP)

Greg Johnson - 72

Frank Polehn - 36

Donella Polehn - 52

 

PCP Precinct 8 (REP)

Annelie Cantrell - 112

Kathleen Cantrell - 120

Matthew Chaisson - 96

Carolyn Davis - 98

 

PCP Precinct 9 (REP)

Bob Maness - 93

 

PCP Precinct 10 (REP)

Jeanne Capps - 64

 

PCP Precinct 11 (REP)

Lanny Metteer - 31

 

PCP Precinct 12 (REP) 

Darlien France - 33

 

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina Stephenson - 1377

Cheri Helt - 890

Chris Henry - 123

Robert Neuman - 254

Casey Kulla - 526

Brent Barker - 489

Aaron Baca - 99

 

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6

Roger DeHoog - 2765

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3

Darleen Ortega - 2183

Vance Day - 1742

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5

Scott Shorr - 2756

 

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8

Ramon A Pagan - 2692

 

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4

John Wolf - 2272

Caleb Berthelsen - 1999

 

Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2

Marion Weatherford - 2813

 

Commissioner, Position 1

Scott Hege - 2851

Cynthia Bearss - 1183

 

Commissioner, Position 3 

Rod Runyon - 2151

Phil Brady - 2346

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

