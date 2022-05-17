The following results are the first round of votes counted, the tallies released by election officers at 8 p.m. May 17, 2022. These results are both incomplete and unofficial. Results will be updated as they are received.
WASCO COUNTY
Nonpartisan contested races:
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4
John Wolf - 2272
Caleb Berthelsen - 1999
Commissioner, Position 1
Scott Hege - 2851
Cynthia Bearss - 1183
Commissioner, Position 3
Rod Runyon - 2151
Phil Brady - 2346
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4
John Wolf - 2272
Caleb Berthelsen - 1999
Additional races:
US Senator (DEM)
Ron Wyden - 1544
Brent Thompson - 83
William Barlow - 119
US Senator (REP)
Darin Harbick - 465
Sam Palmer - 236
Joe Rae Perkins - 575
Christopher Christensen - 122
Ibra A Taher - 27
Robert M Fleming - 70
Jason Beebe - 231
US Representative, 2nd District (DEM)
Adam Prine - 433
Joe Yetter - 907
US Representative, 2nd District (REP)
Mark Cavener - 290
Katherine M Gallant - 104
Cliff S Bentz - 1392
Governor (DEM)
Tobias Read - 703
John Sweeney - 27
Patrick Starnes - 44
Dave Stauffer - 26
Peter Hall - 3
Genevieve Wilson - 9
Keisha Lanell Merchant - 4
Michael Cross - 10
George Carrillo - 37
Tina Kotek - 709
Michael Trimble - 7
Ifeanyichukwu Diru - 9
Wilson Bright - 5
Julian Bell - 18
David Beem - 11
Governor (REP)
Amber Richardson - 14
Bill Sizemore - 111
Stefan Strek - 5
Nick Hess - 34
John Presco - 3
Bud Pierce - 81
Stan Pulliam - 266
Kerry McQuisten - 156
Tim McCloud - 21
Brandon Merritt - 12
Reed Christensen - 9
Jessica Gomez - 40
Marc Thielman - 156
Bob Tiernan - 328
Christine Drazan - 407
Court Boice - 13
Bridget Barton - 184
Raymond Baldwin - 3
David Burch - 5
State Senator, 26th District (DEM)
Raz Mason - 1057
State Senator, 26th District (REP)
Michael Nugent - 83
Daniel Bonham - 1118
Steve Bates - 95
State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)
Darcy Long - 1129
State Representative, 52nd District (REP)
Britt Storkson - 56
Jeff Helfrich - 1090
James Born - 105
State Representative, 57th District (REP)
Greg Smith - 451
PCP Precinct 1 (REP)
Nancy Hunt-Peterson - 106
Chet Peterson - 106
Jeffrey A Woodward - 98
Steve Wilkins - 116
PCP Precinct 2 (DEM)
Darcy Long - 230
Dean Myerson - 176
John Nelson - 189
Debi Ferrer - 207
Mike Ballinger - 213
PCP Precinct 2 (REP)
Rod Runyon - 168
Jeffry Stiles - 125
Lori Stiles - 125
Ryan LeBreton - 143
Lindsay LeBreton - 141
Cindy McLean - 130
Lori McGaughey - 129
David McGaughey - 128
Nicole Chaisson - 121
PCP Precinct 3 (DEM)
Serena Smith - 145
Bill Lennox - 151
Robert McNary - 137
PCP Precinct 3 (REP)
Vicki Rosenburg - 126
LaMont Jones - 133
Cheryl Jones - 132
Robyn McLean - 138
Mike Courtney - 147
John Grant - 134
Jennifer Gunter - 136
Mark Gunter - 135
Gary Dunning - 144
Delores Dunning - 142
Daniel Bonham - 172
PCP Precinct 4 (DEM)
Gene Parker - 180
PCP Precinct 4 (REP)
Dale Rollins - 153
Bonnie Jones - 141
Matthew Seckora - 156
Linda Holcomb - 144
Frank Pyles - 145
Marilyn Gladwell - 139
Bob Kampert - 144
James Paul Youtsey - 131
PCP Precinct 5 (REP)
Scott Hege - 86
Betsy Hege - 79
George Clark - 79
Paulann Knight - 66
Sharon Tessier - 67
Elizabeth Tenold - 70
Jessica DeVlaeminck - 65
PCP Precinct 6 (DEM)
Bruce Lumper - 68
Carolyn Wright - 67
Marolyn Wilks - 62
PCP Precinct 6 (REP)
Annadale Rooper - 100
Donna Rae Anderson - 100
Robert Schwartz - 116
Richard Leatherbury - 118
Ann Leatherbury - 100
Erika Miller - 88
David Martin Carney - 92
PCP Precinct 7 (DEM)
Stacy Holeman - 57
PCP Precinct 7 (REP)
Greg Johnson - 72
Frank Polehn - 36
Donella Polehn - 52
PCP Precinct 8 (REP)
Annelie Cantrell - 112
Kathleen Cantrell - 120
Matthew Chaisson - 96
Carolyn Davis - 98
PCP Precinct 9 (REP)
Bob Maness - 93
PCP Precinct 10 (REP)
Jeanne Capps - 64
PCP Precinct 11 (REP)
Lanny Metteer - 31
PCP Precinct 12 (REP)
Darlien France - 33
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina Stephenson - 1377
Cheri Helt - 890
Chris Henry - 123
Robert Neuman - 254
Casey Kulla - 526
Brent Barker - 489
Aaron Baca - 99
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6
Roger DeHoog - 2765
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3
Darleen Ortega - 2183
Vance Day - 1742
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5
Scott Shorr - 2756
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8
Ramon A Pagan - 2692
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4
John Wolf - 2272
Caleb Berthelsen - 1999
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2
Marion Weatherford - 2813
Commissioner, Position 1
Scott Hege - 2851
Cynthia Bearss - 1183
Commissioner, Position 3
Rod Runyon - 2151
Phil Brady - 2346
US Senator (DEM)
Ron Wyden - 1544
Brent Thompson - 83
William Barlow - 119
US Senator (REP)
Darin Harbick - 465
Sam Palmer - 236
Joe Rae Perkins - 575
Christopher Christensen - 122
Ibra A Taher - 27
Robert M Fleming - 70
Jason Beebe - 231
US Representative, 2nd District (DEM)
Adam Prine - 433
Joe Yetter - 907
US Representative, 2nd District (REP)
Mark Cavener - 290
Katherine M Gallant - 104
Cliff S Bentz - 1392
Governor (DEM)
Tobias Read - 703
John Sweeney - 27
Patrick Starnes - 44
Dave Stauffer - 26
Peter Hall - 3
Genevieve Wilson - 9
Keisha Lanell Merchant - 4
Michael Cross - 10
George Carrillo - 37
Tina Kotek - 709
Michael Trimble - 7
Ifeanyichukwu Diru - 9
Wilson Bright - 5
Julian Bell - 18
David Beem - 11
Governor (REP)
Amber Richardson - 14
Bill Sizemore - 111
Stefan Strek - 5
Nick Hess - 34
John Presco - 3
Bud Pierce - 81
Stan Pulliam - 266
Kerry McQuisten - 156
Tim McCloud - 21
Brandon Merritt - 12
Reed Christensen - 9
Jessica Gomez - 40
Marc Thielman - 156
Bob Tiernan - 328
Christine Drazan - 407
Court Boice - 13
Bridget Barton - 184
Raymond Baldwin - 3
David Burch - 5
State Senator, 26th District (DEM)
Raz Mason - 1057
State Senator, 26th District (REP)
Michael Nugent - 83
Daniel Bonham - 1118
Steve Bates - 95
State Representative, 52nd District (DEM)
Darcy Long - 1129
State Representative, 52nd District (REP)
Britt Storkson - 56
Jeff Helfrich - 1090
James Born - 105
State Representative, 57th District (REP)
Greg Smith - 451
PCP Precinct 1 (REP)
Nancy Hunt-Peterson - 106
Chet Peterson - 106
Jeffrey A Woodward - 98
Steve Wilkins - 116
PCP Precinct 2 (DEM)
Darcy Long - 230
Dean Myerson - 176
John Nelson - 189
Debi Ferrer - 207
Mike Ballinger - 213
PCP Precinct 2 (REP)
Rod Runyon - 168
Jeffry Stiles - 125
Lori Stiles - 125
Ryan LeBreton - 143
Lindsay LeBreton - 141
Cindy McLean - 130
Lori McGaughey - 129
David McGaughey - 128
Nicole Chaisson - 121
PCP Precinct 3 (DEM)
Serena Smith - 145
Bill Lennox - 151
Robert McNary - 137
PCP Precinct 3 (REP)
Vicki Rosenburg - 126
LaMont Jones - 133
Cheryl Jones - 132
Robyn McLean - 138
Mike Courtney - 147
John Grant - 134
Jennifer Gunter - 136
Mark Gunter - 135
Gary Dunning - 144
Delores Dunning - 142
Daniel Bonham - 172
PCP Precinct 4 (DEM)
Gene Parker - 180
PCP Precinct 4 (REP)
Dale Rollins - 153
Bonnie Jones - 141
Matthew Seckora - 156
Linda Holcomb - 144
Frank Pyles - 145
Marilyn Gladwell - 139
Bob Kampert - 144
James Paul Youtsey - 131
PCP Precinct 5 (REP)
Scott Hege - 86
Betsy Hege - 79
George Clark - 79
Paulann Knight - 66
Sharon Tessier - 67
Elizabeth Tenold - 70
Jessica DeVlaeminck - 65
PCP Precinct 6 (DEM)
Bruce Lumper - 68
Carolyn Wright - 67
Marolyn Wilks - 62
PCP Precinct 6 (REP)
Annadale Rooper - 100
Donna Rae Anderson - 100
Robert Schwartz - 116
Richard Leatherbury - 118
Ann Leatherbury - 100
Erika Miller - 88
David Martin Carney - 92
PCP Precinct 7 (DEM)
Stacy Holeman - 57
PCP Precinct 7 (REP)
Greg Johnson - 72
Frank Polehn - 36
Donella Polehn - 52
PCP Precinct 8 (REP)
Annelie Cantrell - 112
Kathleen Cantrell - 120
Matthew Chaisson - 96
Carolyn Davis - 98
PCP Precinct 9 (REP)
Bob Maness - 93
PCP Precinct 10 (REP)
Jeanne Capps - 64
PCP Precinct 11 (REP)
Lanny Metteer - 31
PCP Precinct 12 (REP)
Darlien France - 33
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina Stephenson - 1377
Cheri Helt - 890
Chris Henry - 123
Robert Neuman - 254
Casey Kulla - 526
Brent Barker - 489
Aaron Baca - 99
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6
Roger DeHoog - 2765
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3
Darleen Ortega - 2183
Vance Day - 1742
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5
Scott Shorr - 2756
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8
Ramon A Pagan - 2692
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 4
John Wolf - 2272
Caleb Berthelsen - 1999
Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th District, Position 2
Marion Weatherford - 2813
Commissioner, Position 1
Scott Hege - 2851
Cynthia Bearss - 1183
Commissioner, Position 3
Rod Runyon - 2151
Phil Brady - 2346
Commented