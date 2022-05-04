The public is invited to take a first look at the new Deschutes Rim Health Clinic in Maupin on Saturday, May 7 from 1–3 p.m.
While not fully finished, now is a great time to tour the building before its completion in mid-summer and official opening in late fall. R&H Construction out of Bend and their subcontractors have done exceptional work in constructing this long-awaited-for expanded and modernized health clinic which replaces the old and small pre-fabricated building. The other member of the construction team, Pinnacle Architecture, designed the building and is also ensuring it will be a premier health care facility to serve South Wasco County for years to come.
As you approach Maupin from the north on Highway 197, you will see the red metal roof of the new clinic which sits adjacent to the old clinic on the rimrock above the Deschutes River. The old clinic is planned to be put to use for other healthcare purposes such as classrooms, an exercise room, and temporary living quarters for interns, residents and other health care specialists.
Please join us in our excitement to show the community the building that will become South Wasco County’s rural health care center. Sponsors for the event are Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Pinnacle Architecture and R&H Construction.
Commented