BINGEN — First Interstate Bank observed the company’s fifth annual Volunteer Day Sept. 14 by completing much needed yardwork projects at The Guided Path.
All branches — more than 300 branches across 14 states — closed locations at noon, giving its employees paid time to volunteer through nearly 400 separate service projects in its communities.
“The overarching philanthropic focus for this year’s Volunteer Day is anchored in combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness,” said a press release. “However, employees were empowered to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their communities.”
Locally, the bank partnered with Washington Gorge Action Programs.
Karalee Holtmann, vice president and retail manager at First Interstate, reached out to WAGAP Executive Director Leslie Naramore to ask about volunteering opportunities at one of the many programs run by the nonprofit. Kevin Summa, program director of Guided Path, had just the project.
“Karalee Holtmann and her team from First Interstate Bank … removed a dead tree, weeded and planted a new tree and put down bark chips,” Summa said. “The area looked pretty bad and I could not find the time to do the project. They all did an excellent job.
“I have already received wonderful feedback from the residents here,” Summa added. “First Interstate Bank also funded the project through a grant they gave The Guided Path. This has taken a load off my shoulders, which means a great deal to me personally. I look forward to working with them in the future.”
Holtmann said it was an honor to complete the project for Guided Path, and that it was the first time employees had volunteered at the site.
“The team at First Interstate Bank in Bingen regularly volunteers at the food bank in Bingen on a weekly basis,” she said.
