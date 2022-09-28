First Interstate Bank 2022

From left to right are Karalee Holtmann, Thomas Wunz, Jamie Rockafellor, Maria Pike, Tawnie Nelson of First Interstate Bank during the company’s Volunteer Day Sept. 14. The local branch completed yardwork projects for The Guided Path, located in Bingen.

 Photo courtesy of First Interstate Bank

BINGEN — First Interstate Bank observed the company’s fifth annual Volunteer Day Sept. 14 by completing much needed yardwork projects at The Guided Path.

All branches — more than 300 branches across 14 states — closed locations at noon, giving its employees paid time to volunteer through nearly 400 separate service projects in its communities.