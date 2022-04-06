Edie.jpg

Seven-year-old Edie Noyse beams in excitement as Shawna Anderson gives her a glittery glow-up with glitter gel from her brand Lavender Stardust. For First Friday, Anderson was set up giving free samples in the back of Pure Yoga, located at 102 E. Second St.

 Alana Lackner photo

THE DALLES — On April 1, The Dalles celebrated its first First Friday in two years, with businesses all throughout downtown staying open late, and vendors from across the Gorge coming up to give free samples and introduce themselves to the community. The streets were filled with people going in and out of businesses during the three-hour event, which started at 5 p.m. and went until 8 p.m. Due to the pandemic, many of those participating, both vendors and attendees, had never attended a First Friday before. The return of the event marked a big step for businesses in the Gorge, with several referring to it as feeling like a “return to normal.”

Julia Bailey Gulstine, owner of Underwood-based Loop de Loop wines, offers samples to a passerby on First Friday. Gulstine was set up in Wines on 2nd, located at 216 E. Second St.