THE DALLES — On April 1, The Dalles celebrated its first First Friday in two years, with businesses all throughout downtown staying open late, and vendors from across the Gorge coming up to give free samples and introduce themselves to the community. The streets were filled with people going in and out of businesses during the three-hour event, which started at 5 p.m. and went until 8 p.m. Due to the pandemic, many of those participating, both vendors and attendees, had never attended a First Friday before. The return of the event marked a big step for businesses in the Gorge, with several referring to it as feeling like a “return to normal.”
