Children in Hood River and Wasco counties are going to learn new things, see new places, develop new abilities, and open up their world.
In October, First Book grants were given to in Hood River County to Oregon Child Development Coalition (Migrant Head Start), The Next Door Klahre House, May Street Elementary English Learners Program, and ExCEL After School Program. About 558 children ages birth to teenager will receive four or more books in the next 6 months.
In Wasco County, 448 students in grades K-3 at Chenowith and Colonel Wright elementary schools will each receive three books to read at school and then take home to keep.
The books are selected by the teachers and often the students at about $3 a book from the First Book National Marketplace. Last school year, students at Chenowith Elementary wrote the following after receiving First Book books to Roxanne Ringer, who ordered and distributed the books to students:
“Thank you for the presents. Your gift makes us feel good and happy. We like our books! The jokes are funny!”
In Hood River, a Spanish speaking mom being home visited by a Family Home Visitor from The Next Door said, “My baby points to one of the dogs in a favorite book and calls it the family dogs name, showing me he is connecting the story to real life. I always make sure and add more language to what my baby says about the book to add to his vocabulary and concepts.”
Wasco County and Hood River County First Book received funding from United Way of the Columbia Gorge, Gorge Community Foundation — Dr. Issai and Dr. Ellen Hosiosky Fund and Saxby/Sharp Fund, Northwest Natural Gas, Wasco Masonic Lodge, and donations from local people and businesses who support the emerging literacy of children and want to see children experience the joys of having and reading books.
First Book in the Columbia Gorge community is asking for donations now in order to give out books grants to the local Head Start programs and Family Services Home visiting Program (birth to 3) at The Next Door in January 2022. If you can give, send your tax deductible donation to First Book Hood River County, PO Box 221 Hood River, OR 97031 or First Book Wasco County, P.O. Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058.
If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net. For further information on the national First Book literacy effort, visit www.firstbook.org.
