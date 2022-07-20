Klickitat County Fire District No. 3

Klickitat County Fire District No. 3 is considering a cooperative agreement with White Salmon Fire District.

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON — The City of White Salmon and Klickitat County Fire District No. 3, which serves the communities of Snowden and Husum, are considering a cooperative agreement between the two fire departments.

What a cooperative agreement between the two districts would look like is unclear for now, but earlier this month, White Salmon city councilors passed a resolution expressing their intention to carry out a study, establish a citizen task force, and create recommendations that would be brought back to council for a vote.