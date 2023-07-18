Fire crews continue to work on multiple Gorge fires

Fire crews have remained busy in the Gorge, with several fires igniting since the start of the Tunnel 5 Fire on July 2. Most have been quickly contained, but some are still burning, with new fires reported over the weekend.
Boulder Fire
The Boulder Fire, which began July 8 near the Boulder Lake Trailhead, 26 miles southwest of Dufur in the Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District, has reached 46% containment as of July 17. Fire management teams have confirmed 233 acres have burned in dead and downed debris in steep, rugged terrain.
“Despite Saturday’s high temperatures, fire activity was minimal though crews observed isolated single trees torching within the fire’s interior where scattered pockets of unburned fuels remain,” said a NW Incident Management Team 10 press release. “The unmanned aerial system (UAS) equipped with heat-sensing equipment flew over the fire area in search of hot spots, and none were detected. The percentage of containment doubled to 30% as firefighters completed line along the fire’s western flank ... Efforts were interrupted several times when recreationalists, who apparently missed notices of area and road closures, appeared near where crews were working.”
On Sunday, slightly lower temperature and higher relative humidity moved over the fire area. Fire activity was minimal even as winds picked up with the arrival of a cold front.
Many of the roadways, campgrounds and trails north and east of Forest Road 48 in the Barlow Ranger District are closed. Due to the high fire danger, open fire and target shooting restrictions have been implemented.
Because firefighters and heavy equipment are working on and around the area roadways, including Forest Road 48, motorists are asked to drive carefully and avoid these areas. More information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.
Local and incident management team officials spoke at a community meeting July 13; a recording is available at www.facebook.com/mthoodnf.
Tunnel 5 Fire
The Underwood Tunnel 5 Fire Response Committee has planned the “Light at the End of Tunnel 5” community event at the Underwood Community Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Underwood Fire Department, Community Center and Red Cross, “ensuring equipment and supplies are available for future fire responses,” said a press release. Funds will also be used to support those who were directly impacted by the Tunnel 5 Fire via Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).
Those who would like to provide donations of food, entertainment, or supplies for the fundraiser should contact Ivy at 541-788-4557 or email lightattheendoftunnelfive@gmail.com.
“This event is also a chance to heal and connect the families and businesses that call Underwood home,” said a press release. “Fire is an ugly thing, but it leaves behind land rich with nutrients for new growth. Likewise, this gathering is our opportunity to plant the seeds of community growth.”
•••
Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer hosted a second community meeting on July 12 to discuss the impacts of the Tunnel 5 Fire with residents. She said that the fire was nearly 100% contained, and has been transitioned from a type 2 incident to a type 4.
Scheyer said the type 4 incident team will remain in place to avoid flareups. The fire is said to be less active at night, especially in containment areas. Continued smoke and flareups are expected until the first significant rainfall.
The fire remains under investigation. “I spoke with the investigator [July 11], personally, and I will continue to speak with him regularly,” she said, adding Washington State Patrol has lost a lot of employees and is backlogged with other investigations.
SR-14 has reopened, as has Cook-Underwood Road, although law enforcement advises using caution.
Scheyer is asking those with significant fire damage or who lost their home to reach out to the assessor’s office as soon as possible. “The reason the assessor’s office is important, is less taxes, if you don’t have a structure or damaged structure, they you will be able to have a tax reduction, but you have to contact them directly and get that information,” Scheyer said.
There is accelerated building permits and recovery resources that can help those who need it. Residents are welcome to contact her at the website, Skamaniasherrif.com, and submitting a contact link that will go to the sheriff’s email.
ARES Emergency Coordinator Kevin Widener also attended the meeting and encouraged signing up for emergency notification through Hyper-Reach; visit skamaniasheriff.com and click on Emergency Notifications.
“The Hyper-Reach (aka Reverse 911) works by folks registering their addresses with phone numbers and emails. When the local public service authority (in our case, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office dispatch system) sends a notification, it is geographically bounded and only those that live in those bounds are notified,” said Widener.
Deschutes River Fire
A brush fire was reported near the mouth of the Deschutes River in Sherman County on July 13 at approximately 8:10 p.m.
Named the Gorden Butte Fire and located between Celilo Village and Rufus, it closed the Deschutes State Park, which was issued a Level 3 (Go) evacuation notice and remains closed as of press time, Monday, July 17.
The fire was reported to have been started by a small camp stove that tipped over.
Crews from ODF, Prineville BLM, landowners, North Sherman Fire, Moro Fire, and South Sherman Fire had the fire contained and in mop up July 14.
The fire burned approximately 600 acres.
Knight Fire
The Knight Fire began burning in timber and understory in Klickitat County, 3.7 miles northwest of Goldendale, on July 13. Level 1 evacuation notices (Get Ready) were issued and an evacuation shelter opened at the United Methodist Church on Broadway Street in Goldendale. On July 14, the fire was estimated at 128 acres, and was reported as contained.
Odell fire
Traffic was backed up along the Odell Highway after a brush fire was reported in the 2900 block at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
A property owner said a chainsaw sparked a flame as he was using it to cut wood. When he was unable to put out the fire himself, he immediately called the Wy’East Fire District for assistance. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly.
Bear Creek Fire
The Bear Creek Fire, north of Carson, was reported to have started at 3:33 p.m. on July 16 at Wind River Highway and Ann Road. The fire was estimated at 5 acres, according to air attack.
While Bear Creek Road and Windy River Highway from milepost 3-4 were initially at a Level 3 (Go) evacuation, that had been downgraded to a Level 2 (Get Set) by 7:58 p.m. that evening, with Old Road at a Level 1 (Get Ready) notice.
Skamania Fire District 1, Stevenson Fire Department, Skamania County Fire districts 3, 4 and 5, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area-U.S. Forest Service, Gifford Pinchot National Forest-U.S. Forest Service and Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded, with the department of natural resources staying on scene as incident command.
