Fire crews continue to work on multiple Gorge fires

Manuel Mozqueda from the Wy’East Fire District works to knock down a fire along the Odell Highway July 12. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

Fire crews have remained busy in the Gorge, with several fires igniting since the start of the Tunnel 5 Fire on July 2. Most have been quickly contained, but some are still burning, with new fires reported over the weekend.

Boulder Fire

On July 13, fire managers and a small group of firefighters participated in a successful Incident-Within-An-Incident (IWI) drill to exercise the incident management team’s procedures for when a crew member is injured. While there have been no injuries on this incident, it is vital that the team’s emergency skills remain sharp, said a press release.
Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer hosts a press conference on the Tunnel 5 Fire. 